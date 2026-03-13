Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Dementia Concerns After Mistaking Karoline Leavitt for Kellyanne Conway

The president repeatedly called out former senior counselor Conway for a shout-out when he actually meant to heap praise on his press secretary, Leavitt.

Donald Trump has sparked new fears for his mental health, after mistaking Karoline Leavitt for blonde doppelganger Kellyanne Conway , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump heaped praise on Conway, who hasn't worked for him since 2020.

The mix-up came as Trump gushed over his female staffers at an event for Women's History Month. As part of his speech, Trump meant to thank Leavitt but kept calling her "Conway" over and over.

"And of course, Kellyanne Conway, has anyone ever heard of her?" the beaming president asked his guests. "She's fantastic. She's in there fighting.

"A friend of mine said, 'You know that Kellyanne, I admire the way she goes in there and she screams at those people' – meaning the media, because this is a man who doesn't do very well with the media, it's just one of those things.

"But thank you, Kellyanne."