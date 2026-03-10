Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet 'Totally Bemused by and Doesn't Care About' Being Slammed Over His 'Harmless' Ballet and Opera Remark

Photo of Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet is said to not have been impacted by the backlash over his recent controversial comments.

March 10 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet is "totally bemused by and doesn't care about" the backlash over his recent remarks about ballet and opera, sources told RadarOnline.com.

The 30-year-old landed himself in hot water after appearing at a CNN and Variety town hall conversation with actor Matthew McConaughey, where the pair discussed the future of movie theaters and the changing habits of audiences.

Photo of Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Chalamet sparked backlash after his comments about ballet and opera.

During the exchange, Marty Supreme star Chalamet compared the cinema industry's push to keep theaters alive with the way other performance traditions, including ballet and opera, are often framed as art forms that require preservation campaigns to maintain audiences.

The remarks quickly circulated online and sparked criticism from artists and cultural figures, most recently including The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, 70, and Sunny Hostin, 57.

Speaking during the discussion, Chalamet reflected on the debate around cinema's future and the pressure some actors feel to publicly campaign for theaters.

He said: "I admire when actors go on a talk show and go, 'Hey, we gotta keep movie theaters alive. You know, we gotta keep this genre alive.'"

The Oscar nominee added: "And another part of me feels like, if people wanna see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they're gonna go see it and go out of their way and be loud and proud about it."

'It Doesn't Feel Good'

Photo of Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Chalamet suggested audiences no longer cared about ballet or opera.

Chalamet continued the comparison by referencing other performing arts that often rely on public support.

"And I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive.' Even though it's like, no one cares about this anymore," he said at the time.

Chalamet later added, "All respect to the ballet and opera people out there, I just lost 14 cents in viewership."

But his remarks prompted strong reactions from figures in the arts world. On the March 9 episode of The View, Hostin criticized the actor's comments.

Hostin said, "I'm offended and disappointed in what he said. I didn't realise he was that vapid and that shallow... Ballet is hard."

Goldberg also addressed the controversy during the program, urging caution when discussing other artistic disciplines.

"When you c--- on somebody else's art form, it doesn't feel good," the Sister Act star said. "Really, don't apologize when you've insulted. It doesn't sound right."

Source: The View/YOUTUBE

Sunny Hostin slammed the remarks on 'The View.'

Arts Institutions Respond To Opera And Ballet Comments

Photo of Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Arts institutions publicly pushed back against the actor.

Opera companies and arts institutions also responded publicly. The Royal Ballet and Opera posted a video on Instagram highlighting performers and production teams at the Royal Opera House.

The organization wrote: "Every night at the Royal Opera House, thousands of people gather for ballet and opera. For the music. For the storytelling. For the sheer magic of live performance."

It added: "If you'd like to reconsider, Timothee Chalamet, our doors are open."

The English National Opera similarly invited the actor to attend a performance, while Seattle Opera promoted a ticket discount for its production of Carmen using the promotional code "Timothee."

Photo of Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

The actor dismissed the controversy as overblown, according to sources.

Despite the criticism, a source close to Chalamet told us the actor has not been rattled by the reaction.

The insider added, "Timothee is totally bemused by and doesn't care about being slammed over what he sees as a harmless remark. He knows the comment has been taken far more seriously than he ever intended."

The source noted the actor believes the backlash misunderstands the spirit of his comments.

They said: "From his perspective, it was clearly a throwaway comparison about audience demand in entertainment, not an attack on ballet or opera. He's totally bemused by the outrage and genuinely doesn't care about the noise around it.

"Timothee respects performers across all art forms and feels the remark was harmless. The reaction has surprised him, but he's not losing sleep over it and certainly isn't letting it distract him from his work."

