EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet 'Totally Bemused by and Doesn't Care About' Being Slammed Over His 'Harmless' Ballet and Opera Remark

During the exchange, Marty Supreme star Chalamet compared the cinema industry's push to keep theaters alive with the way other performance traditions, including ballet and opera, are often framed as art forms that require preservation campaigns to maintain audiences.

The remarks quickly circulated online and sparked criticism from artists and cultural figures, most recently including The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, 70, and Sunny Hostin, 57.

Speaking during the discussion, Chalamet reflected on the debate around cinema's future and the pressure some actors feel to publicly campaign for theaters.

He said: "I admire when actors go on a talk show and go, 'Hey, we gotta keep movie theaters alive. You know, we gotta keep this genre alive.'"

The Oscar nominee added: "And another part of me feels like, if people wanna see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they're gonna go see it and go out of their way and be loud and proud about it."