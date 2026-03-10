Lauren Sánchez Dubbed 'Monica' For Having the Hots for Bill Clinton Before She Met Jeff Bezos, Ex-Pal Reveals in New Lawsuit

Yoga instructor Alanna Zabel claims Sánchez revealed she had a romantic interest in Clinton after meeting him in 2009. Zabel made the allegations in a lawsuit against Bezos' wife, who alleged the former news anchor stole her idea for a children’s book.

"In communications with Sánchez, Zabel sometimes used the name 'Monica' to refer to Sánchez," according to the lawsuit.

Zabel claims Sánchez, married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell at the time, "seemed to have enjoyed this nickname."