Bezos' 'Cuckqueen' Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Praised by Hollywood’s Leading Women — From Mia Farrow to Olivia Munn — After Her Ex’s 'Tacky' Italian Wedding is Slammed
Jeff Bezos' "cuckqueen," Mackenzie Scott, was praised by Hollywood's leading women while her ex-husband tied the knot with Lauren Sánchez in Venice.
RadarOnline.com can reveal several of Tinseltown's big-hitters took to social media to laud her charity efforts, after she was awarded $38billion from her divorce from the Amazon founder, which instantly made her the richest woman in the world.
Awesome Lady
The former couple, who share two children, split in 2019 after 25 years of marriage amid his affair with Sánchez, earning her the unflattering title "cuckqueen," which refers to the wife of an adulterous husband.
The outpouring of support was started by 80-year-old actress Mia Farrow, whose biggest role came in the psychological horror movie Rosemary's Baby, who posted an old picture of MacKenzie to Instagram on Saturday morning.
She uploaded the snap alongside a caption that read: "How awesome is MacKenzie Scott! (Jeff Bezos' first wife and mother of his four children).
"As of mid-December 2024, she had given a total of $19.3billion to over 1600 charitable organizations."
Generous With Her Money
Dozens of other stars then flooded the comments to offer their own seemingly pointed views amid the wedding fanfare
Olivia Munn wrote: "Truly incredible."
"She's incredible," agreed author Cheryl Strayed.
Actress Rosanna Arquette wrote: "She's a force of humanity and good."
Jim Carrey's ex, actress Ginger Gonzaga, said simply: "Perfect post."
Shortly after her divorce from Bezos, Scott, 55, pledged to give away at least half of her wealth, writing on The Giving Pledge that she had a "disproportionate amount of money to share," and wouldn't stop donating "until the safe is empty."
Sánchez Kickstarts Rebrand
While Scott has retained her fortune through the success of Amazon and personal business endeavors, she has been upholding her promise, with a study from February revealing her philanthropy has been 'transformational' for over 2,000 organizations
Emanuel, back in Venice, Sánchez, 55, took to Instagram just moments after saying "I do" on Friday to begin her huge rebrand as she deleted all of her old Instagram posts and changed her profile to include her new surname, Bezos.
Earlier this week, she debuted a giant new wedding ring, an oval-cut diamond worth an estimated $4 million, to dwarf her existing $2.5million engagement ring.
Her wedding to the businessman,61, attracted a host of A-listers to Venice, including the Kardashians, Barack Obama, Orlando Bloom, and Sydney Sweeney.
However, despite the millions spent on the ceremony, it did not impress everybody, namely Katie Couric.
The journalist slammed Sánchez’s "tacky" Dolce & Gabbana gown moments after she got hitched to Bezos.
"Welcome to the eighties, when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled," the famed journalist wrote in an Instagram comment under a now-deleted post shared by John F. Kennedy’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg
"Apparently tacky is back," the Going There author, 68, added.
While it’s unknown exactly why Couric shaded the newlywed, one fan responded that the former Today host is salty she wasn't invited to the glitzy nuptials.
"I'm guessing you aren’t invited, Katie," the netizen quipped.
Former Real Housewives Bethenny Frankel also claimed Sanchez is the "Meghan Markle without rules' in a blistering TikTok, as she also accused Sanchez of seeing her new husband as a "king."