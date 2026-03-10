Nicole Curtis Gets Dragged During 'The Breakfast Club' Radio Interview After Radar Exposed Fired HGTV Star Saying N-Word On Secret Video
March 10 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET
Disgraced HGTV host Nicole Curtis got chewed out by the hosts of The Breakfast Club, RadarOnline.com can report, as she tried to explain her shocking use of the "N-word" in a video we exclusively obtained.
The cable network instantly dropped Curtis and her show, Rehab Addict, even after the host issued repeated apologies and swore the word is not part of her normal vernacular.
Curtis Tries to Explain
In the video Radar shared, Curtis was having some issues with renovation work when she blurted out, "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n-----."
She seemed to instantly know she was in trouble and begged the crew of her show to delete the recording. But it was too late.
On Tuesday, March 10, Curtis continued her mea culpa tour with a stop on the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club.
However, if she was looking for sympathy, she joined the wrong dining table.
At first, the 49-year-old told hosts Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious that she was really trying to say other "crazy made-up words" of hers, like "fart digger" and "fart knocker," but DJ Envy countered her saying the phrase "just seems like something that you've said before because it came out so naturally."
Charlamagne took it a step further, mentioning that "fart digger sounds like you're playing with a--holes all day."
He expounded: "Why would you be digging in random butts?"
Digging Herself Deeper
Later in the interview, Curtis played the "my best friends are Black" card, telling the hosts she "lives in Detroit," yet again, Charlamagne took issue with that.
"What are you trying to prove when you keep saying you live in Detroit? And you’re around rappers? And your best friends are black?" the DJ challenged. "I'm trying to figure out what you are trying to say?"
Curtis tried to explain she never uses controversial words, adding that she would also never say the "R-word." When the hosts discussed what the "R-word" refers to, Charlamagne provided an example.
"Like saying 'fart n-----' then coming to a Black radio show and trying to explain yourself about it. That's…" before he could finish, DJ Envy helped him out, saying: "That r-------."
Social Media Shutdown
Curtis didn't find much support online either, where fans laid into her as well.
"This is neither accountability nor an apology," one person commented. "She is trying to make us feel like we are the ones at fault."
Another person agreed: "Accountability carries significant weight, and a poor apology conveys a lot as well."
Curtis Promises Change
Staying at home is about all Curtis has right now. After HGTV cut ties with the former host, she took to her Instagram Story to open up about the scandal.
Curtis began her note by saying there's "more to this" but insisted her "family comes first and I need to be mom right now more than anything else."
She added: "I will always take the time to be as I've always been with you, transparent and honest."