Nicole Curtis Gets Dragged During 'The Breakfast Club' Radio Interview After Radar Exposed Fired HGTV Star Saying N-Word On Secret Video

In the video Radar shared, Curtis was having some issues with renovation work when she blurted out, "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n-----."

She seemed to instantly know she was in trouble and begged the crew of her show to delete the recording. But it was too late.

On Tuesday, March 10, Curtis continued her mea culpa tour with a stop on the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club.

However, if she was looking for sympathy, she joined the wrong dining table.