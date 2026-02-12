Your tip
Fired HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Vows to Be 'Transparent and Honest' After Radar Revealed 'Rehab Addict' Host Said 'N Word' on Secret Videotape

Nicole Curtis said she 'was doing mom things all day' when a video of her dropping the 'N word' was revealed.

Feb. 12 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Fired HGTV star Nicole Curtis has vowed to be "transparent and honest" after RadarOnline.com revealed the Rehab Addict host said the "N word" on secret videotape.

After learning she'd been ousted from her job and issuing an apology, Curtis took to her Instagram Story to open up about the scandal.

What Did Nicole Curtis Say Now?

Photo of Nicole Curtis
Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram

'There is more,' Curtis said in a new post.

Curtis began her note by saying there's "more to this" but insisted her "family comes first and I need to be mom right now more than anything else."

"I will always take the time to be as I've always been with you, transparent and honest," she continued.

Nicole Curtis' Text Message Revealed

Photo of Nicole Curtis
Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram

Curtis insisted her 'family' is her priority.

Nicole said TMZ reached out to her after she turned her phone back on "after being at school."

"I said this briefly – but there is more," she added. Curtis then posted her text exchange with the media outlet, which included her apology message.

"As discussed, I'm a mom, and I was doing mom things all day and unplugged," she said. "I realize my shows were airing, but my family is my priority, and I'm just catching up to all this now."

Since sharing the messages, Curtis has additionally posted several hateful comments she's received from people enraged by what they saw in the video.

Nicole Curtis Uses a Racial Slur in Shocking Footage

Source: Radar Online

Curtis casually dropped the term 'fart n-----' in a video clip.

In the video Radar obtained, Curtis, 49, was having some difficulty with renovation work when she randomly said, "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n*****."

She then pleaded with the crew of her show to nix the recording, due to what had come out of her mouth.

"What the f*** is that I just said?" she asked, while laughter was heard from some of the crew off-camera. "Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F*** my life."

HGTV ended up firing her after the clip spread, saying they were "recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict.

"We understand that language like this is hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, and it does not align with the values of HGTV," they continued.

The network also shared they had "removed the series from all HGTV platforms."

"We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace," the statement concluded.

Nicole Curtis' Apology

Photo of Nicole Curtis
Source: Radar Online

The reality star claimed she didn't know HGTV was canceling her show.

As previously mentioned, Curtis gave her official apology to TMZ, explaining she wanted "to be clear" that "the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone."

She also went on to admit she didn't know HGTV was axing her show.

Regardless of what transpired, the reality star confessed she was "grateful for the 15-year journey" she's had with the network.

"It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career," she added. "My focus, at this moment, is rightfully on my relationships, and my community – the people who truly know my character and where my heart is."

