Fired HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Vows to Be 'Transparent and Honest' After Radar Revealed 'Rehab Addict' Host Said 'N Word' on Secret Videotape

In the video Radar obtained, Curtis, 49, was having some difficulty with renovation work when she randomly said, "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n*****."

She then pleaded with the crew of her show to nix the recording, due to what had come out of her mouth.

"What the f*** is that I just said?" she asked, while laughter was heard from some of the crew off-camera. "Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F*** my life."

HGTV ended up firing her after the clip spread, saying they were "recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict.

"We understand that language like this is hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, and it does not align with the values of HGTV," they continued.

The network also shared they had "removed the series from all HGTV platforms."

"We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace," the statement concluded.