HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Brushes Off 'N Word' Scandal to Promote New Episodes of Rehab Addict as Angry Fans Demand She Be Fired

HGTV star Nicole Curtis is ripped for saying the "N word" in shocking footage obtained by RadarOnline.com as she attempts to promote the new season of her show Rehab Addict. After our story went live, Curtis flocked to her social media to put up a post about the series, which returned on Wednesday, February 11.

What Did Nicole Curtis' Post Say?

Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram Curtis said it's 'never been about how' she looks in an Instagram post made after Radar shared a video of her dropping a racial epithet.

Curtis began with name-dropping her show and saying she will "go to my last breath being proud that I did this more real, more raw than anyone else." "There's never been 100 people, let alone 25 people, even 10 people labeled production when I'm working," she continued. "It's me, it's my construction guys, on big days (meaning there’s a huge build like roof going on), it's 2 cameras, but most, it’s one. It's never been about how I look (I fix that in post) it's always been about the house." Curtis went on to add they've had "squatters, drugs, human waste, the nastiest you can imagine and we ended up with the beautiful Doris house," which she claimed proves "again – flippers flip." "Nicole Curtis (that's me) and team restore history," she concluded.

Social Media Reacts to Nicole Curtis' Post

Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram A commenter on Curtis' Instagram slammed her for killing her career.

Not long after Curtis posted on Instagram, comments started flooding in to bash her for her use of the "N word." "So let me get this straight," one person wrote, tagging HGTV. "You filmed her saying this. Continued filming her show. Edited it out for her. And went on to air the show. Wow." "Oddly proud of what you said, why'd you ask to edit it out? Also, you seemed to use it so easily," another person quipped. Another similarly added: "Let’s address the facts here. The ease with which you used that word speaks more than volumes. @hgtv @hgtvhome your silence makes you equally complicit." "When you asked, 'Can you kill that?' Did you mean your career?" a fourth person stated. "You did that all on your own, babe." Other people called for her to be canceled, and one person insisted her racial epithet was "unacceptable."

What Did Radar's Video Of Nicole Curtis Show?

Source: Radar Online Curtis dropped the 'N word' in a shocking video.

As Radar revealed in a video, Curtis is depicted struggling to do renovation work on a home before she shockingly blurts out, "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n*****." Curtis, 49, then was heard imposing on the crew of her show to nix the recording, as she was cognizant of what she had let roll off her tongue. "What the f*** is that I just said?" she said, as HGTV crew members were heard laughing off-camera. "Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F*** my life."

Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram Curtis' show returned to HGTV today.