EXCLUSIVE: HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Caught on Tape Using 'N Word'... Before Desperately Begging TV Crew to Delete Slur Footage — Watch the Shocking Video
Feb. 11 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
HGTV star Nicole Curtis has been caught on tape dropping the "N word" – in a shocking video that was buried and never aired on her top-rated show.
In the secret video provided exclusively to RadarOnline.com, Curtis is seen struggling to do renovation work before she is heard saying, "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n*****."
The reality television star, 49, then begged the crew of her popular show Rehab Addict to delete the recording, recognizing the gravity of her actions.
"What the f*** is that I just said?" she said, to laughter from the HGTV crew off camera. "Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F*** my life."
'You Are a Trash Human'
The emergence of the tape comes just as Curtis and HGTV were set to premiere new episodes of Rehab Addict.
The show has been airing on HGTV's prime schedule since 2010.
When confronted about the shocking comment, a spokesperson for Curtis initially told this masthead she could not comment because "we can’t comment on anything that we are not aware of."
Pressed further, the spokesperson did not respond before publication of this report.
Curtis, a self-proclaimed "Historic Preservation Expert", is the latest celebrity to have been caught on video using the slur, following the scandals of Paula Deen, Hulk Hogan, Madonna, and more.
A source told Radar: "When something happens, we all know about it... this footage has made it around to the (production) community she (has) screwed over."
The insider added, "You (Nicole) deserve everything you get. Treat us with dignity and respect, and quit making money off of our backs... You are a trash human."
A source told Radar the video was filmed around two years ago.
This website has also confirmed that the outfit in the racially charged video matches the first episode of Curtis' 10th season, titled 'Nicole Goes West'. It was filmed in the state of Wyoming aired last June.
Nicole Curtis Wanted The Footage To Be Killed
In thel clip, a frustrated Curtis is seen having a hard time with one of her trademark house projects as cameras from her production company rolled.
As she struggled with a maneuver, Curtis whined it was her "last one."
Then, out of nowhere, the mother of two dropped the racial epithet that will leave even her most hardcore fans' jaws on the floor.
"Oh, fart n-----," Curtis said, before quickly realizing what she had done.
"What the f--- was that that I just said?" Curtis said, looking visibly stunned and worried.
She then insisted an unknown man named Nick — who is off camera — "kill that," implying he needed to erase the footage.
Nick responded: "No. I've got 35 minutes... I'm not killing it."
The video never aired, however, a source told Radar. We also understand the Nick whom Curtis is referring to could be either Nyk Fry or Nick Christopulos, both of whom are credited in the episode that matches what the reality star is wearing.
Curtis continued to appear stressed about what she had said, declaring: "Oh f--- my life."
HGTV also did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.
Nicole Curtis' Show Set To Return
In a social media post on February 9, Curtis announced her return to television, having taken a break from her television career in 2018.
"Surprise, surprise," the caption read, explaining the show would return "this Wednesday with back-to-back episodes of #RehabAddict starting at 12 pm ET on HGTV."
The announcement came as a shock to fans, as Curtis revealed in July 2025 she had made the "executive decision" to shelve the show from HGTV after just two episodes of the new season had aired.
"'You look happier.' Thanks, I moved Rehab Addict to Fall Airdates," she captioned a post on social media at the time.
She added, "First, THANK YOU for making Rehab Addict a number one rated show, again. You came out and shocked the heck out of all of us with the numbers. If you missed the first two, watch them now streaming, or don’t worry, I’m bringing those back along with the other new ones."
Nicole Cutis Elaborated On Shelving Her Show
Curtis then went on to address what's going on, insisting she had made the "executive decision" to "shelf the rest of our new shows until Fall."
"I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice," she said.
"It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air, and we (my family +me) thought -why are we giving up Summer when we have the ability to do this in the Fall "
She added, "Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea. Third, without a doubt, I, truly, am beyond happy with this decision as I just spent the day with a phone that was dead and had no worries about it."