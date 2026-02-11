EXCLUSIVE: HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Caught on Tape Using 'N Word'... Before Desperately Begging TV Crew to Delete Slur Footage — Watch the Shocking Video

The emergence of the tape comes just as Curtis and HGTV were set to premiere new episodes of Rehab Addict.

The show has been airing on HGTV's prime schedule since 2010.

When confronted about the shocking comment, a spokesperson for Curtis initially told this masthead she could not comment because "we can’t comment on anything that we are not aware of."

Pressed further, the spokesperson did not respond before publication of this report.

Curtis, a self-proclaimed "Historic Preservation Expert", is the latest celebrity to have been caught on video using the slur, following the scandals of Paula Deen, Hulk Hogan, Madonna, and more.

A source told Radar: "When something happens, we all know about it... this footage has made it around to the (production) community she (has) screwed over."

The insider added, "You (Nicole) deserve everything you get. Treat us with dignity and respect, and quit making money off of our backs... You are a trash human."

A source told Radar the video was filmed around two years ago.

This website has also confirmed that the outfit in the racially charged video matches the first episode of Curtis' 10th season, titled 'Nicole Goes West'. It was filmed in the state of Wyoming aired last June.