Nicole Curtis Breaks Silence on 'N Word' Tape: 'Not Part of my Vocabulary and Never has Been, and I Apologize to Everyone'

Curtis issued her official apology for the incident via TMZ, insisting she wants "to be clear" that "the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone."

She went on to explain she was unaware of HGTV pulling the plug on her show amid the scandal, which just started airing new episodes today after a lengthy hiatus.

Regardless of getting the boot, the reality starlet insisted she was "grateful for the 15-year journey we've shared."

"It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career," she added. "My focus, at this moment, is rightfully on my relationships, and my community – the people who truly know my character and where my heart is."