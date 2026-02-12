Nicole Curtis Breaks Silence on 'N Word' Tape: 'Not Part of my Vocabulary and Never has Been, and I Apologize to Everyone'
Feb. 11 2026, Published 8:19 p.m. ET
Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis has issued an apology for using the "N word" in shocking footage that was exclusively revealed by RadarOnline.com after HGTV pulled the plug on her show.
The 49-year-old insisted the word isn't part of her "vocabulary" even though it clearly slipped from her mouth in the clip.
What Did Nicole Curtis Say In Her Apology?
Curtis issued her official apology for the incident via TMZ, insisting she wants "to be clear" that "the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone."
She went on to explain she was unaware of HGTV pulling the plug on her show amid the scandal, which just started airing new episodes today after a lengthy hiatus.
Regardless of getting the boot, the reality starlet insisted she was "grateful for the 15-year journey we've shared."
"It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career," she added. "My focus, at this moment, is rightfully on my relationships, and my community – the people who truly know my character and where my heart is."
What Did HGTV Say in Response to the 'N Word' Scandal?
After Radar released the video, HGTV ended up issuing an official response to one of their stars casually dropping a racial epithet.
The network explained they were "recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict."
"We understand that language like this is hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, and it does not align with the values of HGTV," they shared.
Due to the racially offensive term that was used in the footage, HGTV said they have accordingly "removed the series from all HGTV platforms."
"We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace," they added.
Nicole Curtis Drops Racial Slur
In the video Radar shared, Curtis, 49, was having some issues with renovation work she was doing when she blurted out, "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n*****."
She was then heard begging the crew of her show to delete the recording, clearly understanding the gravity of her verbaige and the impact it could have on her.
"What the f*** is that I just said?" she questioned, while some of the off-camera crew was heard laughing. "Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F*** my life."
What Did HGTV Do Prior To Canceling Her Show?
Before HGTV's statement and the cancellation of Curtis' show, the network removed an Instagram post they had made regarding her show's return.
While the post was up this morning, it was suddenly unable to be found and was taken down.
When clicking on the original link, it redirected users, telling them it wasn't available.
"The link may be broken, or the profile may have been removed," it claimed.
The post had also been put in a media outlet's coverage of the show's return, and where the post once was, a message from Instagram now reads, "The link to this photo or video may be broken, or the post may have been removed."