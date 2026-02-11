EXCLUSIVE: HGTV Fires Nicole Curtis After Radar Revealed 'Rehab Addict' Host Used 'N Word' On Secret Videotape — 'Language Like This is Hurtful and Disappointing'

After reaching out to the network, representatives got back to Radar and exclusively confirmed the host has been fired.

HGTV has taken disciplinary action after RadarOnline.com revealed a video of Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis dropping the "N word."

HGTV said they 'removed the series from all HGTV platforms' in the wake of a video of Nicole Curtis using a racial epithet.

In an official statement, HGTV informed Radar they were "recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict."

"We understand that language like this is hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, and it does not align with the values of HGTV," they explained in the statement.

Due to the racial epithet dropped in the clip, HGTV said they have accordingly "removed the series from all HGTV platforms."

"We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace," they concluded.