Home > Reality Tv > Nicole Curtis
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: HGTV Fires Nicole Curtis After Radar Revealed 'Rehab Addict' Host Used 'N Word' On Secret Videotape — 'Language Like This is Hurtful and Disappointing'

Composite photo of Nicole Curtis and HGTV logo
Source: Radar Online; HGTV

HGTV took disciplinary action after a video of Nicole Curtis using the 'N word' was revealed by Radar Online.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Updated 4:12 p.m. ET

HGTV has taken disciplinary action after RadarOnline.com revealed a video of Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis dropping the "N word."

After reaching out to the network, representatives got back to Radar and exclusively confirmed the host has been fired.

HGTV's Official Statement On Nicole Curtis

Photo of Nicole Curtis
Source: Radar Online

HGTV said they 'removed the series from all HGTV platforms' in the wake of a video of Nicole Curtis using a racial epithet.

In an official statement, HGTV informed Radar they were "recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict."

"We understand that language like this is hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, and it does not align with the values of HGTV," they explained in the statement.

Due to the racial epithet dropped in the clip, HGTV said they have accordingly "removed the series from all HGTV platforms."

"We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace," they concluded.

What Did Nicole Curtis Say?

Source: Radar Online

Nicole Curtis used the term 'fart n-----' in a video clip obtained by Radar.

In the video Radar obtained exclusively, Curtis, 49, was having trouble doing some renovation work when she shockingly exclaimed, "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n*****."

The reality starlet was then heard pleading with the crew of her show to nix the recording, recognizing the impact what she'd said could have on her.

"What the f*** is that I just said?" she asked, while some of the crew laughed off camera. "Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F*** my life."

What Did Nicole Curtis Say After The Video Was Shared?

Photo of Nicole Curtis
Source: Radar Online

Nicole Curtis asked her crew to 'kill' the footage of her saying the 'N word.'

After the video was shared, Curtis, whose show was due back on HGTV today after a hiatus, returned to social media and seemingly brushed off the ordeal.

She shared a photo of herself advertising her show coming on today at noon and claimed she will "go to my last breath being proud that I did this more real, more raw than anyone else."

"There's never been 100 people, let alone 25 people, even 10 people labeled production when I'm working," she noted. "It's me, it's my construction guys, on big days (meaning there's a huge build like roof going on), it's 2 cameras, but most, it’s one. It's never been about how I look (I fix that in post) it's always been about the house."

Curtis added they've had "squatters, drugs, human waste, the nastiest you can imagine, and we ended up with the beautiful Doris house," which she said proves "again – flippers flip."

"Nicole Curtis (that's me) and team restore history."

What Else Did HGTV Do?

Photo of Nicole Curtis
Source: Radar Online

An Instagram post HGTV had shared regarding Nicole Curtis' return was quietly removed by HGTV.

Prior to HGTV's statement, the network quietly deleted an Instagram post they had made regarding her show's return.

While the post was up as of earlier today, it was suddenly unable to be found and has seemingly been deleted.

When clicking on the original link, it redirected to a message informing Instagram users it "isn't available."

"The link may be broken, or the profile may have been removed," it added.

The post had also been embedded in a media outlet's coverage of the show's return, and where the post once was, a message from Instagram now states the following: "The link to this photo or video may be broken, or the post may have been removed."

