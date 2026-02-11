Your tip
Nicole Curtis

HGTV Finally Goes Into Damage Control 9 Hours After Radar Revealed Star Nicole Curtis Used 'N Word'

Nicole Curtis was caught using the slur on camera while filming for the show.
Source: HGTV, Radar

Feb. 11 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

HGTV has gone into full damage control seven hours after RadarOnline.com revealed star Nicole Curtis used the "N word."

While the network has not issued a statement on the ordeal at publishing time, they made a very telling move on their social media.

What Did HGTV Do?

Photo of Instagram post
Source: Instagram

HGTV's Instagram post announcing Nicole Curtis' show coming back is seemingly deleted.

As Radar mentioned in their initial report, the return of Curtis' show had been announced in tandem with HGTV's Instagram. That post is currently unable to be found and has seemingly been deleted.

When clicking on the original link, it now redirects to a message that says the following: "Post isn't available. The link may be broken, or the profile may have been removed."

The post had been embedded in a media outlet's announcement of the show's return, and where the post once was, a message from Instagram now states, "The link to this photo or video may be broken, or the post may have been removed."

What Did Nicole Curtis Say?

Photo of Nicole Curtis
Source: @detroitdesign/instagram

Nicole Curtis asked her crew to get rid of the footage of her saying the 'N word.'

As Radar exclusively revealed, Curtis, 49, appeared in a clip having some difficulty doing renovation work.

She then shockingly dropped a racial epithet: "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n*****."

Having realized the severity of what she said – and the implications that could come with it – she quickly begged the crew of her Rehab Addict show to get rid of the footage.

"What the f*** is that I just said?" she exclaimed. "Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F*** my life."

What Has Nicole Curtis Said After The Video Was Revealed?

Photo of Nicole Curtis
Source: RADAR ONLINE

Nicole Curtis said she and her team 'restore history' in an Instagram post after the video of her saying the 'N word' was dropped.

After the video was outed, Curtis returned to Instagram to share a post about Rehab Addict.

In it, she explained she would "go to my last breath being proud that I did this more real, more raw than anyone else."

"There's never been 100 people, let alone 25 people, even 10 people labeled production when I'm working," she elaborated. "It's me, it's my construction guys, on big days (meaning there’s a huge build like roof going on), it's 2 cameras, but most, it's one. It's never been about how I look (I fix that in post) it's always been about the house."

She also said they've had "squatters, drugs, human waste, the nastiest you can imagine, and we ended up with the beautiful Doris house," which showed "again – flippers flip."

"Nicole Curtis (that's me) and team restore history."

Nicole Curtis begged her crew to edit out the footage of her saying the 'N word.'

Nicole Curtis Was Slammed Over Dropping The 'N Word'

Photo of Nicole Curtis
Source: @detroitdesign/instagram

A commenter ripped Nicole Curtis for killing her career after the video of her saying the 'N word' was released.

Nicole was slammed on her Instagram comments for casually dropping the "N word" in the video Radar shared.

"Oddly proud of what you said, why'd you ask to edit it out? Also, you seemed to use it so easily," one person noted.

"So let me get this straight," another shared, tagging HGTV. "You filmed her saying this. Continued filming her show. Edited it out for her. And went on to air the show. Wow."

"When you asked, 'Can you kill that?' Did you mean your career?" a third chimed in to state. "You did that all on your own, babe."

