'Your Sheriff Is a Joke': Pima County Police Dragged for Boasting About Finding Missing Person — As Department Still Has No Major Leads In Nancy Guthrie Search

Almost as soon as 75-year-old Michael Lowther was declared missing in Pima, he was declared found.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department sent out a "Missing Person" report on X, labeling Lowther as a "Vulnerable Adult" last seen riding an electric scooter.

The department begged: "Please contact 9-1-1 if you have any information regarding Mr. Lowther."

However, before you could dial that last "1", the department sent a follow-up tweet stating, "UPDATE: Mr. Lowther has been located."