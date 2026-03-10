'Your Sheriff Is a Joke': Pima County Police Dragged for Boasting About Finding Missing Person — As Department Still Has No Major Leads In Nancy Guthrie Search
March 10 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has found a missing elderly person, RadarOnline.com can report...but it's not Nancy Guthrie.
Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother remains unaccounted for more than a month after her abduction as Tucson, Ariz., locals slam the sheriff and his search.
Missing Person Found
Almost as soon as 75-year-old Michael Lowther was declared missing in Pima, he was declared found.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department sent out a "Missing Person" report on X, labeling Lowther as a "Vulnerable Adult" last seen riding an electric scooter.
The department begged: "Please contact 9-1-1 if you have any information regarding Mr. Lowther."
However, before you could dial that last "1", the department sent a follow-up tweet stating, "UPDATE: Mr. Lowther has been located."
Where's Nancy?
While locals were happy to see Lowther safe and sound, they couldn't help but mention the high profile and currently unresolved search for Nancy.
"So you can find him quick but not Nancy?" one person commented, as another snarked: "Taking the dubs when you can, I guess."
A third person blasted: "Seems like a lot of older people go missing in Pima County. Maybe you need a new sheriff."
Meanwhile, another user slammed: "Where is Nancy? What the h--- are you guys doing? I cannot believe you have not found her yet or recovered her yet. It's a joke. Your sheriff is a joke. Get your s--- together."
Sheriff Nanos Under Fire
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has been under fire almost since the search for Nancy began, with critics claiming he has bungled the entire investigation.
He's also been widely criticized by other law enforcement professionals for breaking down the crime scene and releasing Nancy's home after less than 48 hours of investigation. This allowed media outlets to walk up to the ailing grandmother's front door and get video of blood splatters, a shocking and horrifying visual when compared to what Nanos had previously shared with the public about Nancy's abduction.
But feeling the heat is nothing new for Nanos, who was torn apart by his colleagues in a poll of deputy morale conducted years before Nancy went missing.
"98% of the department gave a vote of no confidence to the sheriff for various reasons," Former Deputy Bob Krygier told the New York Post. "Think about that number. We have roughly 450 commissioned officers. We’re not a small agency. This isn’t Mayberry. We need to do better."
Search for a Suspect
Law enforcement have been on the case for more than a month as they investigate thousands of tips on the possible identity of her alleged kidnapper.
As Radar previously reported, photos and videos taken by Nancy's Nest camera revealed a man in a mask and black gloves outside of Nancy's home. He was also wearing a holster and an Ozark Trail backpack that authorities attempted to link to local stores.
While most of his body was covered, details of his eyes, brows, and general build were visible in the shocking photos; however, the suspect has yet to be identified or captured.