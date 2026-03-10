Your tip
Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie's Dramatic Weight Loss Fuels Ozempic Rumors After Paris Fashion Week Appearance

Photo of Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie's new look alarmed some fans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Margot Robbie stunned onlookers at Paris Fashion Week when she turned up looking dramatically more slender, prompting fans to speculate whether she's been using the weight-loss drug Ozempic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Barbie star, 35, looked noticeably slimmer on March 9 than she did just six weeks ago while promoting her new film, Wuthering Heights, in which she showcased her now-MIA curves in glamorous, Georgian-inspired looks.

Margot Robbie Debuts New Hair and New Body

Photo of Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA

Robbie showed off a visible slim-down that has fans worried.

After dazzling movie fans with a gothic romance wardrobe for her Wuthering Heights promotional tour in January and early February, Robbie debuted an entirely new look while sitting front row at the Chanel show.

The Oscar nominee underwent a major hair makeover, showing off a new short bob along with her noticeably smaller frame.

Robbie wore a sheer, sleeveless, scoop-neck top with a lacy bra underneath. She paired it with wide-legged denim-inspired trousers from Chanel’s Spring 2026 couture collection

However, it was her gaunt new look, with sunken cheeks and a protruding collarbone, that fans really zeroed in on.

'She Didn't Need to Lose Weight'

Photo of Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA

The actress looked noticeably more slender at Paris Fashion Week.

Concerned fans took to X to discuss Robbie's look at the Chanel show.

"She doesn’t need to lose weight. What is going on?" one person asked.

"That's Ozempic. No idea why she would think she needed it," a second user claimed.

"That's Ozempic wreckage + Bichectomy. What a shame, she didn't need that, now she looks like every other skeletal Hollywood actress," a third person groaned about possible buccal fat removal.

A fourth user suggested."She looks exhausted and too thin, which is making her look older than she is. She definitely needs to rest."

"Wow, I was literally just watching The Wolf of Wall Street last night when she was at her all-time peak hotness, so the contrast here is extra painful," a fifth fan wrote about Robbie's curves in her 2013 breakout role.

Noticeable Changes

Photo of Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA

Robbie looked stunning while promoting 'Wuthering Heights' in January.

In the past, Robbie said she didn't deny herself her favorite foods and was unhappy when she had to diet.

"I’m not good at moderation”, Robbie explained in 2015. “I get miserable if I don’t eat. I can’t just have a salad every day and half a glass of wine every second day. I can’t do it."

The Birds of Prey star said she only turned to eating raw vegetables if she knew she had to wear a swimsuit.

"I don’t have a very good diet. I love beers, fries, and burgers, but if I have to get in a bikini, then I’ll eat carrot sticks for three days. I’m one extreme or the other. Chocolate, waffles, and fries are the main food groups that make up my diet," she shared.

Margot Robbie's Physically Fit Roles

Photo of Margot Robbie
Source: MEGA

The movie star sported a healthier, more athletic frame for 2016's 'The Suicide Squad.'

Robbie has been known to work out intensely for her athletic roles, including logging plenty of gym hours to build muscle mass in her legs and developing a strong core for 2018's I, Tonya.

"I found boxing sessions and fighting practice for Suicide Squad really fun, but quickly realized I wasn't so much a fan of lifting weights," the star confessed.

"When I’m not preparing for a role, I prefer to do workouts I really like, such as dance classes or playing tennis with friends."

