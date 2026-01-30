EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie 'Divorce' Fears Erupt Amid Concerns Her Husband is 'Consumed With Jealousy' Over Her On-Set 'Romance' With Hunky Co-Star Jacob Elordi

RadarOnline.com can reveal rumors have erupted during the publicity blitz for Wuthering Heights, the Emerald Fennell-directed adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel, due in theaters on February 13.

Margot Robbie has found herself at the center of swirling marriage speculation as fans dissect her on-screen chemistry with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi – and fret over whether the intense production has unsettled her relationship with husband Tom Ackerley .

She added: "You did a lot of very thoughtful things – it wasn't just the gesture of the roses."

Interviewing each other for Vogue Australia , Robbie said: "You made my day and, as Heathcliff, filled my room with roses. It was so cute. I remember thinking on Valentine's Day, 'Oh, he's probably a very good boyfriend, 'cause there's a lot of thoughtfulness in this.'"

That attention sharpened after Elordi revealed he filled Robbie's dressing room with roses on Valentine's Day during filming.

Robbie, 35, stars as Cathy Earnshaw opposite 28-year-old Elordi's Heathcliff in the flick – a pairing that is now generating attention over its romantic intensity both on screen and off, particularly given Robbie welcomed her first son with Ackerley, 35, four months ago.

Elordi was equally effusive about his co-star and her costumes, singling out one look in particular.

"Breathtaking. Devastating," he said, describing seeing Robbie in a black corset during their Wuthering Heights shoot – comments that have been widely circulated online and seized upon by fans, fueling talk of an on-set romance, or at least a "deep shared affection" that could now have her husband consumed with jealousy.

Those whispers intensified at the Los Angeles premiere of the period piece, when Robbie appeared to stumble over her words on the red carpet.

Explaining the film's Valentine's weekend release, she said: "If it was me, I'd want to go with all my girlfriends on a Friday night, I'd want to have cocktails, maybe dress up a little bit. Then I'd go with my husband... or whoever, on Valentine's Day. So it felt like the perfect weekend to release it."

The remark prompted a flood of TikTok comments joking about how she must be in an "open marriage" as she'd said "husband... or whoever."