EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie 'Divorce' Fears Erupt Amid Concerns Her Husband is 'Consumed With Jealousy' Over Her On-Set 'Romance' With Hunky Co-Star Jacob Elordi
Jan. 30 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Margot Robbie has found herself at the center of swirling marriage speculation as fans dissect her on-screen chemistry with Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi – and fret over whether the intense production has unsettled her relationship with husband Tom Ackerley.
RadarOnline.com can reveal rumors have erupted during the publicity blitz for Wuthering Heights, the Emerald Fennell-directed adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel, due in theaters on February 13.
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' Chemistry
Robbie, 35, stars as Cathy Earnshaw opposite 28-year-old Elordi's Heathcliff in the flick – a pairing that is now generating attention over its romantic intensity both on screen and off, particularly given Robbie welcomed her first son with Ackerley, 35, four months ago.
That attention sharpened after Elordi revealed he filled Robbie's dressing room with roses on Valentine's Day during filming.
Interviewing each other for Vogue Australia, Robbie said: "You made my day and, as Heathcliff, filled my room with roses. It was so cute. I remember thinking on Valentine's Day, 'Oh, he's probably a very good boyfriend, 'cause there's a lot of thoughtfulness in this.'"
She added: "You did a lot of very thoughtful things – it wasn't just the gesture of the roses."
'I'd Go With My Husband... Or Whoever.'
Elordi was equally effusive about his co-star and her costumes, singling out one look in particular.
"Breathtaking. Devastating," he said, describing seeing Robbie in a black corset during their Wuthering Heights shoot – comments that have been widely circulated online and seized upon by fans, fueling talk of an on-set romance, or at least a "deep shared affection" that could now have her husband consumed with jealousy.
Those whispers intensified at the Los Angeles premiere of the period piece, when Robbie appeared to stumble over her words on the red carpet.
Explaining the film's Valentine's weekend release, she said: "If it was me, I'd want to go with all my girlfriends on a Friday night, I'd want to have cocktails, maybe dress up a little bit. Then I'd go with my husband... or whoever, on Valentine's Day. So it felt like the perfect weekend to release it."
The remark prompted a flood of TikTok comments joking about how she must be in an "open marriage" as she'd said "husband... or whoever."
'Tom Understands the Business'
A source close to the production said the chatter has been overblown but acknowledged the scrutiny over the "obvious spark" between fellow Australian-born stars Robbie and Elordi.
"Margot and Jacob have undeniable chemistry, and that always makes headlines," the insider added. "Tom understands the business, but the noise can still be uncomfortable when it spirals into personal speculation."
Ackerley, who met Robbie on a film set in 2013 and later co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment with her, attended the Wuthering Heights premiere in a classic black tuxedo.
He is also a producer on the film, directed by Emerald Fennell, 40, whose casting choices have already sparked debate.
Critics have questioned Elordi's suitability for a character described by Bronte as dark-skinned and Robbie's age for a teenage role – arguments Fennell has dismissed.
On the red carpet of the movie's premiere, Robbie wore a Schiaparelli couture gown and an $8million heart-shaped pendant once owned by Elizabeth Taylor, ensuring the spotlight remained firmly on her.
Yet online discussion continued to fixate on her marriage. Another industry insider said, "Fans project narratives onto stars. A romantic role, a few candid comments, and suddenly it's framed as marital drama."
Those close to Robbie insist the marriage remains solid.