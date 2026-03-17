Meghan Markle Mocked Over 'Performative' Page Bends In New Social Media Post — 'She Probably Forgot She Was Selling $18 As Ever Bookmarks'
March 17 2026, Published 4:29 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle found herself in the hot seat once again after she seemingly revealed that she doesn't even use her own pricey As Ever bookmarks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old "founder" showed off that she was deep-diving into a book of poetry about motherhood, flipping through the pages to reveal bent "dog ears" where bookmarks would be, prompting critics to ask whether Markle is even "aware" of her own products.
Bent Pages in Place of Bookmarks
Markle shared the video via her Instagram Story on March 16, going through the paperback copy of Jessica Ulrich's They Bloom Because of You: Poems on the Infinite Love, Growth, and Magic of Motherhood.
The California native's copy had various bent corners, as if to prove she had found passages moving or profound.
Markle then showed off the book's cover, glowing in the sunshine, and breathlessly gushed, "So good."
The former cable TV star has marketed two separate $18 As Ever bookmarks, with one reading "Fell Asleep Here" and the other "Hold That Thought," both written in her distinct cursive handwriting.
'Even Meghan Doesn't Like Her Own Bookmarks'
Reddit and X users were quick to ask where her pricey leather-embossed As Ever bookmarks were.
"Didn’t Meghan Markle have bookmarks? So why is she folding the corners of the book instead of using them… kind of shows she doesn’t even use her own products, doesn’t it?" one person asked.
"Her bookmarks were obviously crap then? Ooh, treating books like that is an absolute no-no from me; my kids learnt young to respect and take care of their books," a second user proclaimed about the bent pages.
"She has a brand that sells bookmarks for the exact purpose of not folding pages, and yet she’s doing exactly that. Kind of defeats the whole point," a third person snarked.
"Even Meghan doesn’t like her own bookmarks! Or maybe their financial situation is so dire that she can’t afford them!" a fourth laughed.
"She probably forgot she was selling them," a fifth person speculated.
As Ever Could Use the Boost After Netlfix Cut Ties With the Brand
It would have been the perfect opportunity for Markle to remind viewers of one of her key products, especially since she's now on her own after Netflix cut ties with the ex-royal's As Ever brand.
The streamer helped seed the project with money so that the aspiring lifestyle influencer could show off the items in her ill-fated cooking and entertaining series, With Love, Meghan.
However, the episodes for both "seasons" were shot all at once in 2024, and the brand didn't officially launch products for sale until April 2025, a month after the first season premiered.
Markle did use of the items she ended up selling online, including putting dried flower sprinkles on nearly every item she made, from salads to donuts. The aspiring hostess also showcased her love of jam and honey, which later became pricey items for sale.
With Love, Meghan has since been cancelled.
'An Exciting Year Ahead' for As Ever Without Netflix
"Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life," the streamer's Netflix's spokesperson said when confirming they were no longer working with Markle.
They added, "We look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world."
Markle's team put a sunny spin on the end to their partnership, adding: "We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more."
However, insiders claimed the former actress was looking forward to expanding the brand globally and had been "held back by the more cautious Netflix team."