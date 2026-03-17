Meghan Markle Mocked Over 'Performative' Page Bends In New Social Media Post — 'She Probably Forgot She Was Selling $18 As Ever Bookmarks'

Reddit and X users were quick to ask where her pricey leather-embossed As Ever bookmarks were.

"Didn’t Meghan Markle have bookmarks? So why is she folding the corners of the book instead of using them… kind of shows she doesn’t even use her own products, doesn’t it?" one person asked.

"Her bookmarks were obviously crap then? Ooh, treating books like that is an absolute no-no from me; my kids learnt young to respect and take care of their books," a second user proclaimed about the bent pages.

"She has a brand that sells bookmarks for the exact purpose of not folding pages, and yet she’s doing exactly that. Kind of defeats the whole point," a third person snarked.

"Even Meghan doesn’t like her own bookmarks! Or maybe their financial situation is so dire that she can’t afford them!" a fourth laughed.

"She probably forgot she was selling them," a fifth person speculated.