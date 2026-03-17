Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Woman Drops New Bombshell: Estranged Husband Was On a Date at the Same Concert Her CEO Affair Was Exposed

Kristin Cabot sat down with Oprah Winfrey in her first on-camera interview since last summer's controversy.

The Coldplay "Kiss Cam" exec whose alleged affair with her CEO boss was broadcast to the world during the band's concert has shared new details about the viral moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kristin Cabot claims she was estranged from her husband at the time of the incident.

The pair were memorably seen on a kiss camera embracing during the concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

Cabot also explained how her married colleague Andy Byron, then the CEO of the company Astronomey , told her that he and his wife were also living apart and planning to divorce, which he said had been "many years in the making."

And during the interview, she claimed she and her estranged husband "had decided to separate and were living apart and planning for a divorce" four to six weeks before the concert.

Cabot claimed her estranged husband was attending the same gig.

But in another bombshell revelation, Cabot told the Oprah Podcast that her estranged husband was also in attendance at the Coldplay concert, a fact that she learned when her daughter texted as Cabot was walking into the event.

After the incident, Byron was the first to resign from the company, followed by Cabot, who also filed a petition for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, in August 2025.

Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, joked to the crowd that the duo must be "very shy" or "having an affair."

After clocking they'd been caught out, Cabot quickly covered her face, and Byron ducked out of sight,

Cabot dropped the bombshells in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Cabot went on to explain how she reacted when she heard that her husband was also there.

"And in my mind, I thought, 'Well, is this going to be weird if he sees me with Andy?'" she explained.

"Or you run into him," Winfrey added.

"Yeah, if I run into him. But then I was like, I'm in Gillette Stadium. There's 55,000 people here. I'm probably not going to run into him," she recalled.

"But he knows how closely Andy and I worked together. He knows we (socialized), got lunches, and got drinks. It was fine."

"So he knew that there was a relationship there," Winfrey said.

"Yes. He knows the nature of my work," Cabot claimed.

When the kiss cam panned to Cabot and Byron, Cabot said she experienced "a moment of total horror."