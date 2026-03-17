Justice Department Blasts 'Unnecessary' Subpoena of Attorney General Pam Bondi Over Epstein Investigation 'Mismanagement'

This comes after Representative Nancy Mace insisted that the "victims of this horrific global network deserve justice" in early March.

Mace said that Bondi "claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files," but "they have not," which is something she alleged "the record is clear" on.

"The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history," Mace added. "His global sex trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed."

"Three million documents have been released, and we still don't have the full truth," she continued. "Videos are missing. Audio is missing. Logs are missing. There are millions more documents out there."

Mace also said they "want to know why the DOJ is more focused on shielding the powerful than delivering justice."