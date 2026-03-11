Pam Bondi Moves into Heavily-Guarded Military Base Amid Threats from Cartels and Fury over Epstein Files
Pam Bondi has been moved to a military base amid fears for her safety, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The decision to relocate the attorney general was sparked by an increase in threats over the release of the Epstein Files and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Where Had Bondi Moved To?
Bondi becomes the latest member of the Trump administration to move from a private residence in Washington to a military facility, following Stephen Miller, Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio, as well as departing homeland security chief Kristi Noem.
The 60-year-old left her apartment in Washington DC to an unknown military base in the region within the past month.
A spokesperson for Bondi confirmed the arrangement but asked the media not to publish her location.
A senior official said threats from drug cartels and criticism of her job performance led her to make the decision.
Is Bondi Paying To Stay In New Living-Quarters?
It's unclear if Bondi and the rest of Trump's front-liners are paying to stay on the bases.
Last year, before she was ousted, Noem revealed that she was paying "fair-market rent" for her on-base housing.
U.S. officials who are at risk of being targeted by domestic or foreign threats taking up residence on military bases is not an unprecedented practice.
During Trump's first term, Mike Pompeo similarly stayed on a base, as did Trump's then-Defense Secretary James Mattis.
During former President George W. Bush's administration, his Defense Secretary Robert Gates, stayed in naval housing near Washington, D.C. In 1974, Congress approved the use of the U.S. Naval Observatory for use as the vice president’s residence.
When Did Bondi's Move Take Place?
Bondi's move to base housing reportedly occurred around or just after the Super Bowl, according to reports.
During this year's showpiece, the survivors of Epstein's crimes ran a televised public service announcement pleading with Bondi to adhere to the terms of the Epstein Files Transparency Act and release all of the documents the government has regarding the investigation.
"Stand With Us, Tell Attorney General Pam Bondi It’s Time For The Truth," the PSA said.
Bondi and the Department of Justice released more than 3.5 million documents relating to Epstein in late January, some 42 days after it was legally required to do so.
But the public later learned there were documents pertaining to Epstein that, for reasons unknown, the Justice Department did not make public. That revelation gave rise to renewed suspicions of a cover-up by the Trump administration.
Bondi has faced criticism not only for failing to release all of the Epstein files, but also for failing to properly redact the files that were released. She was forced to remove thousands of published Epstein documents because they contained names and other identifying information about victims.
"This latest release of the Epstein files is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors,” Epstein victims wrote in a statement following the release.
"Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected. That is outrageous,"
They continued, saying that "as survivors, we should never be the ones named, scrutinized, and re-traumatized while Epstein’s enablers continue to benefit from secrecy."