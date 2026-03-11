Pam Bondi Moves into Heavily-Guarded Military Base Amid Threats from Cartels and Fury over Epstein Files

Bondi becomes the latest member of the Trump administration to move from a private residence in Washington to a military facility, following Stephen Miller, Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio, as well as departing homeland security chief Kristi Noem.

The 60-year-old left her apartment in Washington DC to an unknown military base in the region within the past month.

A spokesperson for Bondi confirmed the arrangement but asked the media not to publish her location.

A senior official said threats from drug cartels and criticism of her job performance led her to make the decision.