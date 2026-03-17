EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Brutally Mocked for 'Cosplaying' Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in New Video — 'She's in Her CBK Era'

Thanks to Ryan Murphy's anthology series currently airing on FX, some critics thought Markle was taking a page from CBK's style book with her new aesthetic.

The headwear was immediately picked up on by Reddit users, who noted that the band was nearly identical to the signature headbands Bessette sported when she was one of the world's most famous women.

"Now she is in her CBK Era, don't you know that... It's all about minimalism. She is such a trailblazer. Black headband and turtleneck cashmere...really groundbreaking, who would have thought that," one user snarked.

"Oh, look, a Carolyn Bessette-style headband. Right after the TV show got all the fashion papers talking about her style and how to replicate it...She is a ghoul, using the dead for attention. Again," a second person huffed.

"Anyone else clock the CBK headband too? EYEROLL," a third pointed out about Markle's flower-arranging video.

"Oh god, she's started in on the headband. Someone has clearly been watching Love Story on FX. As a long-term member of the headband club, I say no!" a fourth person sneered.