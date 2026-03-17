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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Brutally Mocked for 'Cosplaying' Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in New Video — 'She's in Her CBK Era'

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Source: @meghan/Instagram, Mega
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March 17 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

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It appears Meghan Markle may have gotten her latest fashion inspo from watching FX's Love Story, as she's being accused of "cosplaying" Carolyn Bessette Kennedy with her brand new look, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former actress, 44, donned a wide headband and luxe cashmere sweater in an Instagram Story video, and fans immediately noticed the distinct look made famous by CBK.

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle has suddenly started sporting Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-inspired headbands.

Despite Southern California being locked in a record-breaking heatwave, Marke was seen in a heavy black turtleneck sweater putting together a flower arrangement on a backyard table in the post on March 16.

The video appeared to have been taken in the backyard of the Montecito, Calif., mansion she shares with her husband, Prince Harry.

While she usually favors letting her brunette locks either fall loose or pulled back in a tight bun or ponytail, the former royal used the black headband to admirably keep her hair out of her face while still rocking a mid-pony.

A man's voice that was seemingly that of Harry, 41, was heard in the background complimenting her display, telling Markle, "It's so beautiful, it's so pretty in pink," as she shoved pale pink roses and wisteria into a white pot.

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Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

CBK's headbands are all the rage again and Meghan Markle has jumped aboard the fashion train.

Thanks to Ryan Murphy's anthology series currently airing on FX, some critics thought Markle was taking a page from CBK's style book with her new aesthetic.

The headwear was immediately picked up on by Reddit users, who noted that the band was nearly identical to the signature headbands Bessette sported when she was one of the world's most famous women.

"Now she is in her CBK Era, don't you know that... It's all about minimalism. She is such a trailblazer. Black headband and turtleneck cashmere...really groundbreaking, who would have thought that," one user snarked.

"Oh, look, a Carolyn Bessette-style headband. Right after the TV show got all the fashion papers talking about her style and how to replicate it...She is a ghoul, using the dead for attention. Again," a second person huffed.

"Anyone else clock the CBK headband too? EYEROLL," a third pointed out about Markle's flower-arranging video.

"Oh god, she's started in on the headband. Someone has clearly been watching Love Story on FX. As a long-term member of the headband club, I say no!" a fourth person sneered.

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Meghan Markle's Dizzying Flurry of Personal Posts

Photo of Lilibet Windsor
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle shared a video of her daughter, Lilibet, chasing chickens in their family's coop.

Markle's CBK-inspired video post came amid a flurry of Instagram activity, as the "privacy" seeking Diva Duchess also shared a video picking purple blooms from a backyard tree, another Story showing her daughter, Lilibet, chasing chickens through the home's chicken coop, and her latest read, a book of poems about motherhood.

The five-video drop came on the heels of excerpts from Revenge author Tom Bower's new book being serialized in The Times in the UK, which paint Harry and Markle in a highly negative light.

Among the book's many claims, Bower writes in Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, that a worried Queen Camilla told a friend, "Meghan's brainwashed Harry," around the time of their 2018 wedding, as the prince began to turn against his family and friends.

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Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Brainwashed ' Prince Harry Against the Monarch

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit the royal family in early 2020 to pursue 'financial independence' in the U.S.

Bower claims in the book that Markle was instrumental in turning a once-jovial Harry against the monarchy, making him resentful of his duties and position.

He wrote that Meghan "had become a divisive agent," and "lamented Harry’s unlikely chances of one day being king, just as she regretted the possibility that she would never be the queen."

That distress eventually led the duo to quit the royal family in 2020 and move to California to seek greater fame and fortune, though the latter never fully materialized.

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