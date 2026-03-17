New Detail About Nancy Guthrie's Uber Ride the Night Before She Vanished Emerges — As Hunt for Savannah's Missing Mom Enters Seventh Week

Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who has since been cleared as a suspect, drove her home around 9:45 p.m. local time. Investigators were able to speak to the Uber driver after Nancy went missing.

However, it has now been revealed Nancy was captured on video during the Uber ride, a clip that has yet to be released to the public, according to investigative reporter Dave Mack, who shared the shocking detail on Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.

"The Uber driver turned over all the video from inside the vehicle," Mack explained. "This was looked at by the investigation. They found nothing of substance of anything of Nancy Guthrie in the vehicle, anything she said, her demeanor, nothing was mentioned."

Mack added, "They interviewed the Uber driver at length. And again, there was nothing to report. It was just a regular pick up and drop off."