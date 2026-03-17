New Detail About Nancy Guthrie's Uber Ride the Night Before She Vanished Emerges — As Hunt for Savannah's Missing Mom Enters Seventh Week
March 17 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
While Nancy Guthrie remains missing, more details are surfacing during the intense investigation, including the Uber ride the 84-year-old took the night before she disappeared, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the elderly woman took an Uber to her daughter Annie's home for dinner on January 31, hours before she would be abducted from her house.
Nancy Guthrie Captured Inside Uber?
Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who has since been cleared as a suspect, drove her home around 9:45 p.m. local time. Investigators were able to speak to the Uber driver after Nancy went missing.
However, it has now been revealed Nancy was captured on video during the Uber ride, a clip that has yet to be released to the public, according to investigative reporter Dave Mack, who shared the shocking detail on Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.
"The Uber driver turned over all the video from inside the vehicle," Mack explained. "This was looked at by the investigation. They found nothing of substance of anything of Nancy Guthrie in the vehicle, anything she said, her demeanor, nothing was mentioned."
Mack added, "They interviewed the Uber driver at length. And again, there was nothing to report. It was just a regular pick up and drop off."
Sheriff Chris Nanos' Crucial Mistake
Mack also explained that Nancy "only took the Uber, leaving her house and going to Annie and Tommaso... But again, the Uber driver video has been given to law enforcement. They haven't released it to the public."
Nancy was reported missing to local police on February 1. Despite there being footage of the apparent kidnapper, no trace of the missing woman, who has three kids, including Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been found, and no one has been charged.
Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the investigation, has received brutal backlash for his handling of the case, with many claiming he has suffered plenty of fumbles along the way.
On March 12, Nanos shared a theory that Nancy was "targeted" and warned the community the kidnapper could strike again. However, his words were branded a major mistake.
Former FBI agent Jason Pack explained: "From my experience as a crisis communications practitioner, where it gets complicated is when, in that same interview, he suggests the suspect could strike again.
"Once you put that out there, every person watching wants to know who’s at risk and what they ought to do about it."
Park then went off on Nanos and continued: "If you can't answer those questions, you probably shouldn't lead with that statement. A warning without context doesn’t necessarily protect people. It worries them. And it sits a little uneasily alongside the 'targeted attack' framing he's also offered."
"Those two ideas need to fit together before they go out the door," he added.
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Everyone Is a Suspect
Meanwhile, another former FBI special agent, Jim Clemente, noted investigators should consider anyone who had a remote connection to the missing woman, after drops of blood were discovered on Nancy's front porch.
"Anybody who worked on the house, on the yard, on the pool, anybody who worked in the house repairing things, delivering things, even driving her in an Uber or Lyft, all of those people should be looked at because that could have been the nexus that allowed them to understand that she was living alone and that she was vulnerable," Clemente said on Brian Entin Investigates.
Clemente also urged elderly individuals to take caution, warning them of potential scams: "It's disgusting because they are so vulnerable. There's no way to protect them unless you're with them 24/7."