Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Suspect Could 'Strike Again' Soon, Ex-FBI Agent Claims — Sparking Fears Over the 'Next Target'

"Finding Nancy alive was objective 1. Objective 2 was getting an abductor (and likely murderer) off the streets," Coffindaffer continued, posing the question, "Will this person(s) strike again?"

The former fed called it a "big issue," since Nancy hasn't been seen or heard from since she was forcibly taken from her home on February 1.

No motive and no persons of interest have been identified in the case.

Authorities thought they had a huge break when Google was able to recover video from Nancy's Nest doorbell camera showing a masked man at her front door less than an hour before she disappeared.

The imposing figure wore heavy gloves and carried a stuffed backpack, with a gun ominously holstered in his waistband.

The brief video's release on February 10 showed the suspect's physical movements and some characteristics, such as his eyes and an apparent mustache. Within an hour, the Pima County Sheriff's Department received nearly 5,000 tips, but astonishingly, none of them led police to who might have taken Nancy.