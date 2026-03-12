Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Suspect Could 'Strike Again' Soon, Ex-FBI Agent Claims — Sparking Fears Over the 'Next Target'
March 12 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
A former FBI agent said authorities desperately need to find whoever abducted Nancy Guthrie because the suspect "could strike again" at any time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Six weeks after Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mom was forcibly taken from her home, retired agent Jennifer Coffindaffer explained how a person willing to commit "extreme violence" is still on the loose and residents of Tucson, Arizona, should be concerned.
'Who Will Be Their Next Target?'
Coffindaffer brought up the very real possibility that the man who took Nancy may have already killed her.
"There is a kidnapper (at least 1) and a potential murderer (maybe more) on the streets," she pointed out in an X post on March 11, and asked, "Who will be their next target?"
The Break the Case podcast host then brought up killer Bryan Kohberger's bloody slaughter of four University of Idaho students in 2022. "Yes, this seems to be a very targeted abduction (like the Idaho murders), but you still have an individual(s) capable of extreme violence on the loose," she noted.
'Will This Person Strike Again?'
"Finding Nancy alive was objective 1. Objective 2 was getting an abductor (and likely murderer) off the streets," Coffindaffer continued, posing the question, "Will this person(s) strike again?"
The former fed called it a "big issue," since Nancy hasn't been seen or heard from since she was forcibly taken from her home on February 1.
No motive and no persons of interest have been identified in the case.
Authorities thought they had a huge break when Google was able to recover video from Nancy's Nest doorbell camera showing a masked man at her front door less than an hour before she disappeared.
The imposing figure wore heavy gloves and carried a stuffed backpack, with a gun ominously holstered in his waistband.
The brief video's release on February 10 showed the suspect's physical movements and some characteristics, such as his eyes and an apparent mustache. Within an hour, the Pima County Sheriff's Department received nearly 5,000 tips, but astonishingly, none of them led police to who might have taken Nancy.
What Law Enforcement Needs to Do Next
"Not trying to raise hysteria, just saying that protecting the community seems to be lost in the hubbub," Coffindaffer observed about residents of the Tucson area.
She suggested that law enforcement "needs to have a brief presser just to let the public know if there are any more details they can offer so the public can assist in terms of a vehicle/time parameters/any other important days to be aware of."
Coffindaffer made sure to note how the "public is one of LE's best tools when it comes to solving who took Nancy."
Suspect Is Still Out There 'Capable of Violence'
One follower claimed, "I think they may be working on the ‘targeted hit' angle, therefore no need to worry the neighborhood or public….but they don't want to say that for investigative reasons."
Coffindaffer said she "agreed" Nancy was likely "targeted" but noted that there are "still people out there capable of such violence."
A second user sparked the thought the suspect could by now be far from Tucson, writing, "Exactly, Jen, it's been almost 40 days, this person or persons could be anywhere in the United States and doing any and everything because now they're arrogant... maybe even more brazen."
The case had grown so cold that Savannah eventually left Tucson after more than a month, heading back to New York City, hoping for any word about her mom's whereabouts.
The Today co-host even acknowledged, for the first time just days before her departure, that her mom may "already be gone."