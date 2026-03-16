Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as FBI Agents Focus on Two Key Dates Before Savannah's Mom Was Abducted From Arizona Home

After six weeks of searching for Nancy, a private investigator revealed to Radar that law enforcement may find a lead by looking through pharmaceutical records.

Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney, a polygraph expert and the owner of Interpoint Investigative Services, said: "The concern is Nancy's medical conditions and the need for her medications. We're past a 30-day supply, which most doctors prescribe. We would have to hope that they took her medications with her."

Nancy was reportedly taking medication for high blood pressure and a heart condition.

"If I was leading the investigation. I would be looking at pharmaceutical records to see if there is an individual with a new prescription or multiple that match hers that were ordered or picked up all at once."

Ribacoff-Mooney later said, "I believe that right now we are working towards recovering Nancy versus saving Nancy."