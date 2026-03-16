Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as FBI Agents Focus on Two Key Dates Before Savannah's Mom Was Abducted From Arizona Home
March 16 2026, Published 3:48 p.m. ET
A disturbing clue may be emerging in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Federal investigators searching for the missing Arizona grandmother are reportedly examining activity tied to two dates in the weeks leading up to her disappearance
Agents Focus on Earlier Activity
According to reporting from NewsNation journalist Brian Entin, FBI agents have been asking residents near Nancy's home to review their security camera footage from January 11 and January 24.
Authorities were said to be especially focused on those specific days while speaking with neighbors.
Agents reportedly stood alongside residents while they searched through stored video clips, hoping cameras may have captured suspicious activity in the area during that time, according to Entin.
Frightening Disappearance
Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, 84, disappeared from her home in the early hours of February 1, setting off a frantic investigation.
The interest in footage from the two earlier January dates has fueled speculation that whoever took the elderly woman may have visited the neighborhood more than once before the alleged abduction.
If true, it could suggest the crime was not random, but carefully planned.
Another Possible Lead for Investigators
After six weeks of searching for Nancy, a private investigator revealed to Radar that law enforcement may find a lead by looking through pharmaceutical records.
Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney, a polygraph expert and the owner of Interpoint Investigative Services, said: "The concern is Nancy's medical conditions and the need for her medications. We're past a 30-day supply, which most doctors prescribe. We would have to hope that they took her medications with her."
Nancy was reportedly taking medication for high blood pressure and a heart condition.
"If I was leading the investigation. I would be looking at pharmaceutical records to see if there is an individual with a new prescription or multiple that match hers that were ordered or picked up all at once."
Ribacoff-Mooney later said, "I believe that right now we are working towards recovering Nancy versus saving Nancy."
'What Not To Do'
The renewed focus on the timeline also indicates federal investigators may be revisiting steps taken during the early stages of the case.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department, specifically Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, has faced criticism over its handling of the investigation, with some accusing local authorities of mishandling key aspects of the search.
"This investigation is going to be written into the textbooks being used by many police academies of how and what not to do when it comes to investigative work," Ribacoff-Mooney claimed earlier this month.
"To close the house off and then open it and reclose it was a disaster," she continued. "Locking down the house longer would have allowed for forensic sweeps to take place the first time. At that point, they should have accepted the resources from the FBI."