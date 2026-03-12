Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > savannah guthrie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bungled Nancy Guthrie Investigation 'Is Going to Be Written Into the Textbooks' on 'What Not to Do' 

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; Fox News

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

March 12 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The investigation into Nancy's Guthrie's abduction could go down in history for how it's seemingly been mishandled, according to a private investigator.

Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney, a polygraph expert and the owner of Interpoint Investigative Services, exclusively told RadarOnline.com that police failed to properly secure the crime scene, and stumbled yet again by holding too many unnecessary press conferences.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie's Shocking Disappearance

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted from her Arizona home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted from her Arizona home.

Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, 84, was reported missing to local police on February 1. Upon search of her home, her keys, phone and wallet were all left inside, but the ailing elderly woman was nowhere to be found.

Signs of forced entry and blood discovered on the door, porch and driveway all pointed to the worst – Nancy had been taken.

The situation only became more harrowing when authorities released photos and videos of a seemingly armed man in a ski mask that were captured by Nancy's doorbell camera.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the Pima County Sheriff's Office has been accused of not properly protecting the home from contamination or destruction of potential evidence as they continue the desperate search for the 84-year-old.

Article continues below advertisement

'What Not to Do'

The Pima County Sheriff's Office has been accused of not properly securing the crime scene.
Source: MEGA

Pima County Sheriff's Office has been accused of not properly securing the crime scene.

"This investigation is going to be written into the textbooks being used by many police academies of how and what not to do when it comes to investigative work," Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney exclusively shared with Radar.

"First mistake made was not securing the crime scene longer," she noted. "To close the house off and then open it and reclose it was a disaster."

"The amount of DNA and fibers that were brought into the home after securing it a second time was now contaminating the original crime scene," she continued. "Preservation of chain of custody is now also disrupted."

Article continues below advertisement

Defense Attorneys Could 'Challenge' Evidence in Court

Blood was found at Nancy Guthrie's home.
Source: @brianentin/X; News Nation

Blood was found at Nancy Guthrie's home.

Contamination of potential evidence left at the home could be a major problem if a suspect is eventually charged and the case goes to trial, as defense attorneys could "challenge evidence handling," Ribacoff-Mooney added.

The solution would have been to lock down the house for longer and allow for "forensic sweeps to take place" before the home was ever re-opened to the public.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards

EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Toyboy Wedding Crisis — Diva, 79, at Center of 'No Pre-Nup' Fears as She's Spotted With Huge 'Engagement Sparkler'

Split photos of Liza Minnelli and Martin Scorsese

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Scorsese 'Raging' Over Liza Minnelli's Portrayal of Him as Drug-Addled, Jealousy-Riddled Lover

Nest Camera Footage Flubs and Too Many Press Conferences

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos faced backlash for his handling of the Nancy Guthrie case.
Source: News 10/YouTube

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos faced backlash for his handling of the Nancy Guthrie case.

Ribacoff-Mooney also pointed out that it took days for authorities to "obtain" and later release the Nest camera footage that revealed the potential kidnapper.

"This should have been done right away due to device settings and data being overwritten," she claimed.

On top of that, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos made frequent statements with only minor updates in the case.

"The sheriff was making too many press conferences releasing no information and it appeared he just wanted to keep his name out there for his own political gain," the private investigator theorized. "These public statements not only scare the general public but also alert suspects and influence anyone that may have information which could affect memory and accuracy."

Nancy has now been missing for nearly six weeks.

A suspect has yet to be identified.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.