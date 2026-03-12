EXCLUSIVE: Bungled Nancy Guthrie Investigation 'Is Going to Be Written Into the Textbooks' on 'What Not to Do' 

Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, 84, was reported missing to local police on February 1. Upon search of her home, her keys, phone and wallet were all left inside, but the ailing elderly woman was nowhere to be found.

Signs of forced entry and blood discovered on the door, porch and driveway all pointed to the worst – Nancy had been taken.

The situation only became more harrowing when authorities released photos and videos of a seemingly armed man in a ski mask that were captured by Nancy's doorbell camera.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the Pima County Sheriff's Office has been accused of not properly protecting the home from contamination or destruction of potential evidence as they continue the desperate search for the 84-year-old.