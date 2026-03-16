EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Guthrie Case Could Be Cracked With Detailed Looks at 'Pharmaceutical Records' That Match Missing Woman's Meds, Private Investigator Says
March 16 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie suffered from a number of health issues and was on medications prior to being kidnapped from her Arizona home.
Six weeks later, the ailing 84-year-old is still nowhere to be found, but according to a private investigator, law enforcement could potentially find leads by digging through pharmaceutical records, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Inside Nancy's Abduction, Her Pacemaker and Medications
Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, was last seen on January 31. She was reported missing to local police the next day after she failed to show up to a get-together with a friend and was unable to be reached by her family.
Signs of forced entry, blood spatter on the porch and driveway and her cell phone and wallet being left inside all indicated the elderly woman had been abducted. However, concerns ramped up when it was discovered that her pacemaker was no longer connected to her phone app.
Theories swirled that this could be because Nancy may have tragically passed away in the scuffle when she was taken, but it's also possible that the Bluetooth signal was simply disconnected.
While authorities previously used a "signal sniffer" to try to locate her pacemaker, Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney, a polygraph expert and the owner of Interpoint Investigative Services, exclusively told Radar that she would have focused on pharmaceutical records – but they would have needed to move quickly.
"The concern is Nancy’s medical conditions and the need for her medications," the private investigator explained. "We’re past a 30-day supply which most doctors prescribe. We would have to hope that they took her medications with her."
Nancy was believed to be on prescriptions for high blood pressure and her chronic heart condition.
"If I was leading the investigation," she added, "I would be looking at pharmaceutical records to see if there is an individual with a new prescription or multiple that match hers that were ordered or picked up all at once."
Mysterious Ransom Notes Demand Millions for Nancy Guthrie
Unfortunately, it's still very possible that Nancy is no longer alive – especially since police have been unable to verify any supposed contact with the kidnapper.
In the wake of Nancy's disappearance, several ransom letters were sent to the Guthrie family and media outlets demanding millions in bitcoin. Although the Guthries expressed willingness to pay and begged for proof of life, they reportedly never received it.
Law enforcement has not publicly confirmed any of the notes to be legitimate, and it is entirely possible that they were cruel hoaxes.
Reflecting on if there are still hopes for finding the elderly woman alive and well, Ribacoff-Mooney said, "I believe that right now we are working towards recovering Nancy versus saving Nancy."
Major Mistakes Made in Nancy Guthrie Case
Local law enforcement, particularly Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, faced backlash for their handling of the case, from failing to secure the crime scene longer to frustrating the public with constant press conferences with only minor updates.
"This investigation is going to be written into the textbooks being used by many police academies of how and what not to do when it comes to investigative work," Ribacoff-Mooney claimed earlier this month.
"To close the house off and then open it and reclose it was a disaster," she shared. "Locking down the house longer would have allowed for forensic sweeps to take place the first time. At that point they should have accepted the resources from the FBI."