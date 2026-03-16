EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Guthrie Case Could Be Cracked With Detailed Looks at 'Pharmaceutical Records' That Match Missing Woman's Meds, Private Investigator Says

Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, was last seen on January 31. She was reported missing to local police the next day after she failed to show up to a get-together with a friend and was unable to be reached by her family.

Signs of forced entry, blood spatter on the porch and driveway and her cell phone and wallet being left inside all indicated the elderly woman had been abducted. However, concerns ramped up when it was discovered that her pacemaker was no longer connected to her phone app.

Theories swirled that this could be because Nancy may have tragically passed away in the scuffle when she was taken, but it's also possible that the Bluetooth signal was simply disconnected.

While authorities previously used a "signal sniffer" to try to locate her pacemaker, Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney, a polygraph expert and the owner of Interpoint Investigative Services, exclusively told Radar that she would have focused on pharmaceutical records – but they would have needed to move quickly.