Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case Makes Another 'Crucial' Error With 'Target' Confession — As the Hunt for Savannah's Missing Mom Ramps Up

"From my experience as a crisis communications practitioner, where it gets complicated is when, in that same interview, he suggests the suspect could strike again," former FBI agent Jason Pack explained. "Once you put that out there, every person watching wants to know who’s at risk and what they ought to do about it.”

Pack scolded Nanos and raged, "If you can't answer those questions, you probably shouldn't lead with that statement. A warning without context doesn’t necessarily protect people. It worries them. And it sits a little uneasily alongside the 'targeted attack' framing he's also offered."

"Those two ideas need to fit together before they go out the door," he added.

Last month, locals in Tucson, Arizona, were said to have been requesting "safe rooms" in their homes following the abduction.