Inside NBC's Emotional Plan for Savannah Guthrie's Return to 'Today' After Mom Nancy's Abduction — 'They Want It to Feel Hopeful'

The longtime co-host has been gone from the airwaves for almost three months. She took a medical leave starting in mid-December 2025 to prepare for vocal cord surgery. Then, Savannah's 84-year-old mom, Nancy, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1, just as she was preparing to make her triumphant return.

As Savannah Guthrie gears up for an emotional return to Today with no breakthrough in the desperate search for her abducted mother, NBC is orchestrating a carefully curated "hopeful" on-air display, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With Nancy Guthrie still missing, NBC brass want to welcomed back Savannah in a 'hopeful' way.

Executives are considering releasing yellow balloons on the 30 Rockefeller Center plaza as a show of "support" for Savannah and Nancy.

"They want the moment to feel hopeful," a network insider explained. "Something simple that viewers on the plaza and at home will instantly understand."

Yellow has been the color of hope amid Nancy's disappearance, with Today's talent wearing yellow ribbon pins and yellow balloons filling Studio 1A.

Savannah left yellow flowers at a growing tribute that popped up along Nancy's driveway just before heading back to NYC. She spent more than a month in Tucson working with authorities and praying for any new development that could lead them to her still-missing mother.