EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya's 'Bold Gold' Ring at Oscars Points to Luxurious 'New Sign of Wealth' in Hollywood
March 17 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
Zendaya wore a stunning new piece of jewelry at the Oscars that could signify a luxurious shift in Hollywood trends, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The Euphoria star, 29, looked gorgeous in her brown, one-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown at the 98th Academy Awards, but eyes were immediately drawn to what appeared to be a gold wedding band next to her engagement ring on that special finger.
'Bold Gold Look'
Zendaya and Tom Holland, also 29, subtly confirmed their engagement last year with the dazzling engagement ring.
Now, according to Rustin Yasavolian, CEO at Masina Diamonds, her modest, solid gold wedding band – if it is actually a wedding band – is a trend that is swiftly gaining traction.
"These simple wedding bands are in right now, especially for larger diamond engagement rings on solitaire bands. Because the diamond speaks for itself, there is no real reason to busy up the finger with more sparkle," he exclusively shared with Radar. "They also give it that bold gold look that is trending right now."
'New Sign of Wealth'
Yasavolian also pointed out that having a stacked engagement ring and band makes the jewelry more "versatile."
"If you want the chunky gold look you can wear both rings together," he said. "If you want to go with a simpler look you can wear just the engagement ring or the wedding band on a different finger."
The CEO revealed "heavier gold pieces" are going to be the "new luxury" in Hollywood, noting that "lab grown diamonds" have become so common that it's "hard to differentiate" how much a ring is worth by the size and quality of the stone alone.
"With the price of gold doubling over the past few years, this precious metal is going to be the new sign of wealth," Yasavolian added.
Wedding Talk
Zendaya's debut of her classy gold ring comes after her longterm stylist, Law Roach, claimed that she and Holland secretly tied the knot.
"The wedding has happened, you've already missed it," he quipped as he was peppered with questions about their private relationship on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards.
As the moment went viral on social media, Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer, shared the clip with a laughing emoji and a cryptic comment.
"The laugh..." she wrote at the time.
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Baby Plans
Zendaya and Holland are both making major moves in their career in 2026, but a source spilled that "having a baby is their true priority" for this year.
"While they love being in big blockbuster films, they both want a family together more than they want to increase their fame," the source claimed.
But it wasn't necessarily a quick or easy decision to come to, according to the source, who said it took "a lot of hard work and a lot of therapy" for them to feel ready.
"Holland has done a ton of work on himself in the 10 years since he and Zendaya first met," added the source.