EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya's 'Bold Gold' Ring at Oscars Points to Luxurious 'New Sign of Wealth' in Hollywood

The Euphoria star, 29, looked gorgeous in her brown, one-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown at the 98th Academy Awards , but eyes were immediately drawn to what appeared to be a gold wedding band next to her engagement ring on that special finger.

Zendaya wore a stunning new piece of jewelry at the Oscars that could signify a luxurious shift in Hollywood trends, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

"These simple wedding bands are in right now, especially for larger diamond engagement rings on solitaire bands. Because the diamond speaks for itself, there is no real reason to busy up the finger with more sparkle," he exclusively shared with Radar . "They also give it that bold gold look that is trending right now."

Now, according to Rustin Yasavolian, CEO at Masina Diamonds , her modest, solid gold wedding band – if it is actually a wedding band – is a trend that is swiftly gaining traction.

Zendaya and Tom Holland , also 29, subtly confirmed their engagement last year with the dazzling engagement ring.

Yasavolian also pointed out that having a stacked engagement ring and band makes the jewelry more "versatile."

"If you want the chunky gold look you can wear both rings together," he said. "If you want to go with a simpler look you can wear just the engagement ring or the wedding band on a different finger."

The CEO revealed "heavier gold pieces" are going to be the "new luxury" in Hollywood, noting that "lab grown diamonds" have become so common that it's "hard to differentiate" how much a ring is worth by the size and quality of the stone alone.

"With the price of gold doubling over the past few years, this precious metal is going to be the new sign of wealth," Yasavolian added.