Trump Goes Off on 'Weak' Joe Kent After He Resigns From Top Counterterrorism Position Over Iran War — 'It's a Good Thing He's Out'

"I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security," the 79-year-old went off. "It's a good thing that he’s out."

He told reporters he "didn't know" Kent very well, and despite saying he "seemed like a pretty nice guy," Trump added, "But when I read his statement, I realized that it's a good thing that he's out because he said Iran was not a threat?

"Iran was a threat. Every country realized what a threat Iran was. The question was whether or not they wanted to do something about it."

On Tuesday, March 17, Kent shocked the administration by walking away from his position, leaving a blistering statement behind and confirming he was not seeing eye-to-eye with Trump on the war in Iran.