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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Goes Off on 'Weak' Joe Kent After He Resigns From Top Counterterrorism Position Over Iran War — 'It's a Good Thing He's Out'

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has already blasted Joe Kent.

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March 17 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has already slammed Joe Kent, calling him "weak," after the director of the National Counterterrorism Center decided to resign from the position, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president took some time while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin to mark St. Patrick’s Day to call out his former employee.

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'It's a Good Thing He's Out'

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Source: MEGA

Trump slammed Kent after he resigned from his position.

"I always thought he was weak on security, very weak on security," the 79-year-old went off. "It's a good thing that he’s out."

He told reporters he "didn't know" Kent very well, and despite saying he "seemed like a pretty nice guy," Trump added, "But when I read his statement, I realized that it's a good thing that he's out because he said Iran was not a threat?

"Iran was a threat. Every country realized what a threat Iran was. The question was whether or not they wanted to do something about it."

On Tuesday, March 17, Kent shocked the administration by walking away from his position, leaving a blistering statement behind and confirming he was not seeing eye-to-eye with Trump on the war in Iran.

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Joe Kent 'Cannot Support the Ongoing War in Iran'

Photo of Joe Kent
Source: MEGA

Kent was the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, but he resigned on March 17.

"After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today," Kent wrote on X.

The 45-year-old explained, "I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

Kent also begged Trump and his ultra-loyal team to "reflect upon what we are doing in Iran, and who we are doing it for. The time for bold action is now."

"You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip further toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards," he reminded.

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump only had goods words to say about Kent when he appointed him to the position in 2025.

Trump was a bit more kind to Kent when he first revealed he had appointed him as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

“As a Soldier, Green Beret, and CIA Officer, Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life," the former reality star boasted on Truth Social in February 2025.

Trump also said at the time: "Joe will help keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the world to the cartels in our backyard."

Just five months later, the Senate confirmed Kent's appointment on a 52 to 44 vote.

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The Impact of the War in Iran

As of March 16, 13 Americans have been killed in the war in Iran
Source: MEGA

As of March 16, 13 Americans have been killed in the war in Iran

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Kent's resignation received a mixed bag of reactions, including one from Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He responded that while he "strongly disagrees with many of the positions (Kent) has espoused over the years," he is "right. There was no credible evidence of an imminent threat from Iran that would justify rushing the United States into another war of choice in the Middle East."

According to US Central Command spokesperson Cpt Tim Hawkins, at least 200 US troops have been injured in the war against Iran.

Hawkins explained: "The vast majority of these injuries have been minor." However, as of Monday, March 16, 13 American service members have been killed.

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Earlier this month, Trump responded to the dead soldiers and said, "Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is."

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