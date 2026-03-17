Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler Blasts RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines for Selling Her a 'F----- Up' $6Million L.A. Mansion — 'I Haven't Been Able to Live There for 5 Years!'

picture of Chelsea Handler, Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Cheryl Hines
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler has blasted Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Cheryl Hines for selling her a $6million L.A. mansion she's been unable to live in for five years.

March 17 2026, Updated 2:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Chelsea Handler called out Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, for selling her an unlivable home.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 51, says the state of the Los Angeles mansion is so bad, she’s not been able to live in it for the past five years — despite splashing out $6million on the pricey property.

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Unimpressed With Her L.A. Mansion

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA

The comedian says the house didn't even have a 'proper foundation.'

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking on her Dear Chelsea podcast, the comedian said: "I still have not lived in this house. That’s how f------up this house was, the idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn't even have a proper foundation at his house."

Handler said inspectors told her the home had "the most toxic environment" and she couldn't move in "for at least two years."

She noted a few visitors even claimed the property was cursed.

"I'm not exaggerating any of this," Handler continued. "It was a disaster, and I didn't know it going in because everything was, you know, under wraps."

Article continues below advertisement

'Illegal' Storage Unit Found on Property

picture of Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Cheryl Hines
Source: MEGA

Handler claims JFK Jr and wife Cheryl Hines had an illegal outdoor storage unit.

Article continues below advertisement

The real estate transaction was initially relatively anonymous for both parties because it was conducted through trusts.

"So, I have my own issues with RFK Jr.," Handler noted just in case listeners hadn’t gotten that message.

She said the last straw was finding out that an outdoor storage unit on the property was illegal.

Handler explained: "So, now we have to remove his illegal bulls--t from my property, and I’m like, how did they not find this upon the first inspection?"

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Handler Say About Hines?

Picture of Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA

Handler mocked Hines for leaving a note saying she was on hand for help.

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Donald Trump

'Painful to Watch': Trump Under Fire After Revealing Florida Congressman's 'Terminal Illness' Would Have Killed Him 'by June' Without Surgery

taylor frankie paul dakota mortensen psych evaluations domestic violence

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Ordered to Undergo Psych Evaluations After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident Halts 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Filming

Article continues below advertisement

As for Hines, Handler said the Curb Your Enthusiasm star had "the audacity" to leave behind a note saying, "Let us know if there’s anything we can do for you, Chelsea."

"I'm like, 'Yeah, how about a f------ foundation?'" Handler recalled. "That's something you could do for me. Anyway, I’m not angry about it or anything. I'm totally over it."

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com recently reported Kennedy gave an insight into Donald Trump's questionable diet — namely his obsession with greasy fast food.

The president, 79, is a major fan of McDonald's burgers when he's on the road because he's afraid of getting "food poisoning" at other restaurants, the Health and Human Services secretary revealed to Joe Rogan.

"He's got an incredible amount of energy. I've never seen anything like it. And particularly with the food he eats," Kennedy noted of his boss during a February 27 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Cheryl Hines
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr recently gave an insight into Donald Trump's bizarre eating habits,

"When he’s on the road, he eats like fast food because he trusts it,” RFK Jr. dished about Trump. "He doesn’t want to — he doesn’t want to eat in some local place where, you know, he gets food poisoning or something."

However, the tycoon has high-quality tastes when it comes to what is prepared for him at his homes.

"But when he’s at home, at the White House, or Mar-a-Lago, it is the, you know, it’s all, like, locally sourced, incredible food. So he eats well," the HHS chief said about Trump's diet when a chef is preparing his meals.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.