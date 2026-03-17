Chelsea Handler Blasts RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines for Selling Her a 'F----- Up' $6Million L.A. Mansion — 'I Haven't Been Able to Live There for 5 Years!'
March 17 2026, Updated 2:24 p.m. ET
Chelsea Handler called out Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, for selling her an unlivable home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 51, says the state of the Los Angeles mansion is so bad, she’s not been able to live in it for the past five years — despite splashing out $6million on the pricey property.
Chelsea Handler Unimpressed With Her L.A. Mansion
Speaking on her Dear Chelsea podcast, the comedian said: "I still have not lived in this house. That’s how f------up this house was, the idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn't even have a proper foundation at his house."
Handler said inspectors told her the home had "the most toxic environment" and she couldn't move in "for at least two years."
She noted a few visitors even claimed the property was cursed.
"I'm not exaggerating any of this," Handler continued. "It was a disaster, and I didn't know it going in because everything was, you know, under wraps."
'Illegal' Storage Unit Found on Property
The real estate transaction was initially relatively anonymous for both parties because it was conducted through trusts.
"So, I have my own issues with RFK Jr.," Handler noted just in case listeners hadn’t gotten that message.
She said the last straw was finding out that an outdoor storage unit on the property was illegal.
Handler explained: "So, now we have to remove his illegal bulls--t from my property, and I’m like, how did they not find this upon the first inspection?"
What Did Handler Say About Hines?
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As for Hines, Handler said the Curb Your Enthusiasm star had "the audacity" to leave behind a note saying, "Let us know if there’s anything we can do for you, Chelsea."
"I'm like, 'Yeah, how about a f------ foundation?'" Handler recalled. "That's something you could do for me. Anyway, I’m not angry about it or anything. I'm totally over it."
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com recently reported Kennedy gave an insight into Donald Trump's questionable diet — namely his obsession with greasy fast food.
The president, 79, is a major fan of McDonald's burgers when he's on the road because he's afraid of getting "food poisoning" at other restaurants, the Health and Human Services secretary revealed to Joe Rogan.
"He's got an incredible amount of energy. I've never seen anything like it. And particularly with the food he eats," Kennedy noted of his boss during a February 27 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
"When he’s on the road, he eats like fast food because he trusts it,” RFK Jr. dished about Trump. "He doesn’t want to — he doesn’t want to eat in some local place where, you know, he gets food poisoning or something."
However, the tycoon has high-quality tastes when it comes to what is prepared for him at his homes.
"But when he’s at home, at the White House, or Mar-a-Lago, it is the, you know, it’s all, like, locally sourced, incredible food. So he eats well," the HHS chief said about Trump's diet when a chef is preparing his meals.