Chelsea Handler Blasts RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines for Selling Her a 'F----- Up' $6Million L.A. Mansion — 'I Haven't Been Able to Live There for 5 Years!'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian, 51, says the state of the Los Angeles mansion is so bad, she’s not been able to live in it for the past five years — despite splashing out $6million on the pricey property.

The comedian says the house didn't even have a 'proper foundation.'

Speaking on her Dear Chelsea podcast, the comedian said: "I still have not lived in this house. That’s how f------up this house was, the idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn't even have a proper foundation at his house."

Handler said inspectors told her the home had "the most toxic environment" and she couldn't move in "for at least two years."

She noted a few visitors even claimed the property was cursed.

"I'm not exaggerating any of this," Handler continued. "It was a disaster, and I didn't know it going in because everything was, you know, under wraps."