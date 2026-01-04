EXCLUSIVE: Larry David Ghosts Cheryl Hines! 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Alum Furious as Her Liberal Hollywood Co-Star Turns His Back on Her Over RFK Jr.'s Alliance With Trump
Jan. 4 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Cheryl Hines hasn't spoken with former Curb Your Enthusiasm costar Larry David in over a year due to her hubby Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s close alliance with President Donald Trump – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's fuming over the droll funnyman trashing her reputation among Hollywood's liberal elite!
"Cheryl misses Larry. She's sent multiple olive branches – but he's totally ghosted her," an insider said.
Politics Drove Them Apart
Longtime Democrat Hines, 60, has been a supportive wife to RFK Jr. during his failed 2024 presidential bid and subsequent hire earlier this year by Republican Trump as America's Secretary of Health and Human Services.
During an appearance on the Hot Mics with Billy Bush podcast, Hines shared she and her screen spouse, David, 78, "probably" haven't chatted since attending an event for the season 12 finale of their HBO Max hit in 2024.
"I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me," she confided. "I think it's just politics. It makes conversations."
According to the insider, Hines understands David's standoffishness "to a degree," as the comedian is golf buddies with Democratic big shot – and former prez – Barack Obama.
Hollywood Turns Its Back
However, the source added: "Ultimately, it's still highly demeaning and shallow for Larry to toss away a friendship based on politics alone. What irks her most is that so many others have chosen to follow Larry's lead."
The insider shared Hines has had no shortage of acting work, but has noticed "tons of old friends have ditched her" and "she's a joke figure in liberal circles" – which "equates to being persona non grata in the vast majority of Hollywood."
Hines got hitched to RFK Jr. in 2014 and has weathered firestorms over his controversial comments regarding vaccines, COVID-19 and other health concerns.
She Knows Larry’s Secrets
"People see her as this pathetic sell-out who's married to a kook, and that's very hard to take – especially as Larry's clearly the one who started it," the insider said.
"When the time's right, she'll have her say and give Larry a dose of his own medicine. She knows plenty of his secrets, so he needs to be very afraid because once she does let loose and speak out, it won't be pretty."