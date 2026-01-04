Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Larry David Ghosts Cheryl Hines! 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Alum Furious as Her Liberal Hollywood Co-Star Turns His Back on Her Over RFK Jr.'s Alliance With Trump

Larry David has ghosted Cheryl Hines as RFK Jr.'s Trump alliance sparks a 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' fallout.

Jan. 4 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Cheryl Hines hasn't spoken with former Curb Your Enthusiasm costar Larry David in over a year due to her hubby Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s close alliance with President Donald Trump – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's fuming over the droll funnyman trashing her reputation among Hollywood's liberal elite!

"Cheryl misses Larry. She's sent multiple olive branches – but he's totally ghosted her," an insider said.

Politics Drove Them Apart

Source: MEGA

On Billy Bush's podcast, Cheryl Hines said she and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' costar Larry David likely have not spoken since 2024.

Longtime Democrat Hines, 60, has been a supportive wife to RFK Jr. during his failed 2024 presidential bid and subsequent hire earlier this year by Republican Trump as America's Secretary of Health and Human Services.

During an appearance on the Hot Mics with Billy Bush podcast, Hines shared she and her screen spouse, David, 78, "probably" haven't chatted since attending an event for the season 12 finale of their HBO Max hit in 2024.

"I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me," she confided. "I think it's just politics. It makes conversations."

According to the insider, Hines understands David's standoffishness "to a degree," as the comedian is golf buddies with Democratic big shot – and former prez – Barack Obama.

Hollywood Turns Its Back

Source: MEGA

Sources said Hines feels isolated in Hollywood after David distanced himself amid Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Trump ties.

However, the source added: "Ultimately, it's still highly demeaning and shallow for Larry to toss away a friendship based on politics alone. What irks her most is that so many others have chosen to follow Larry's lead."

The insider shared Hines has had no shortage of acting work, but has noticed "tons of old friends have ditched her" and "she's a joke figure in liberal circles" – which "equates to being persona non grata in the vast majority of Hollywood."

Hines got hitched to RFK Jr. in 2014 and has weathered firestorms over his controversial comments regarding vaccines, COVID-19 and other health concerns.

She Knows Larry’s Secrets

Insiders claimed the rift with David has followed Hines since RFK Jr.'s 2024 campaign and Trump administration role.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed the rift with David has followed Hines since RFK Jr.'s 2024 campaign and Trump administration role.

"People see her as this pathetic sell-out who's married to a kook, and that's very hard to take – especially as Larry's clearly the one who started it," the insider said.

"When the time's right, she'll have her say and give Larry a dose of his own medicine. She knows plenty of his secrets, so he needs to be very afraid because once she does let loose and speak out, it won't be pretty."

