EXCLUSIVE: Larry David Ghosts Cheryl Hines! 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Alum Furious as Her Liberal Hollywood Co-Star Turns His Back on Her Over RFK Jr.'s Alliance With Trump

Longtime Democrat Hines, 60, has been a supportive wife to RFK Jr. during his failed 2024 presidential bid and subsequent hire earlier this year by Republican Trump as America's Secretary of Health and Human Services.

During an appearance on the Hot Mics with Billy Bush podcast, Hines shared she and her screen spouse, David, 78, "probably" haven't chatted since attending an event for the season 12 finale of their HBO Max hit in 2024.

"I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me," she confided. "I think it's just politics. It makes conversations."

According to the insider, Hines understands David's standoffishness "to a degree," as the comedian is golf buddies with Democratic big shot – and former prez – Barack Obama.