EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio Sparks Plastic Surgery and Ozempic Rumors After 'Deflated' Oscars Appearance

Recent attention has also focused on his relationship with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, who he has been dating since 2023. The pair made their Oscars debut together, seated side by side during the ceremony.

Observers have linked DiCaprio's apparent transformation to the relationship, suggesting a shift away from what one source described as an overindulgent lifestyle.

A source close to the actor said: "He's made a conscious effort to improve his overall health and fitness, and a big part of that is wanting to match Vittoria's lifestyle and energy. She's had a really positive influence on him, and he's deeply invested in the relationship, both emotionally and in terms of how he's approaching his day-to-day habits.

"From her perspective, she's genuinely happy with where he is right now. He's noticeably leaner than he was just a few months ago, and she sees that as a positive step. It's not about pressure or expectation - she's simply supportive of the changes he's made and the direction he's heading in."

Another expert noted GLP-1 medications can also reduce cravings for alcohol, saying: "GLP-1 medications have shown a strong ability to reduce cravings and dampen addictive behaviors, so in cases where someone may be using them to cut back on things like alcohol consumption, that can be a valid and constructive approach, provided it's being done responsibly and under proper guidance."

The speculation comes amid a broader shift in Hollywood, where cosmetic procedures among men are becoming increasingly common.

One cosmetics specialist added: "There's been a clear evolution in how men think about cosmetic procedures. What was once seen as something niche or even stigmatized is now increasingly viewed as a form of personal investment, with many men embracing both surgical and non-surgical options as a way to maintain a refreshed, healthy appearance and project greater confidence in both their professional and personal lives."