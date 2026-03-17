EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio Sparks Plastic Surgery and Ozempic Rumors After 'Deflated' Oscars Appearance
March 17 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Leonardo DiCaprio has ignited speculation over his appearance after stepping onto the Oscars red carpet looking noticeably slimmer and more youthful, prompting rumors of plastic surgery and the use of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 51, attended the Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, having been nominated for Best Actor for his role in One Battle After Another, ultimately losing to first-time winner Michael B Jordan for Sinners.
While his presence was expected, the reaction to his appearance was not, with viewers and fans quickly dissecting his look online and questioning whether lifestyle changes, cosmetic procedures or Hollywood trends were behind the transformation.
Social media users and industry observers were quick to weigh in.
One entertainment insider said: "There was a real sense of surprise among people watching - not shock exactly, but a noticeable reaction to how different he appeared. Leo came across as more defined, noticeably slimmer, and far more revitalized than he has in quite some time, certainly compared to the more relaxed, fuller look audiences had grown used to seeing from him in recent years."
Weight Loss And Lifestyle Changes Fuel Speculation
Another source added: "While a few people pointed to the mustache as giving him a slightly different edge, there was a broader feeling that it couldn't fully explain the change. A lot of observers were convinced there had been a more noticeable shift, whether that's down to weight loss, a change in habits, or even some kind of cosmetic tweak behind the scenes. He has basically dramatically deflated and gone from dad bod to much tighter looking over the last couple of years."
Speculation has also centered on how Leonardo DiCaprio's new look could be linked to the growing popularity of GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, widely used in Hollywood for their weight-loss effects, as well as the possibility of a broader lifestyle shift.
DiCaprio has not publicly addressed the rumors.
Experts Point To Alcohol And Health Factors
One facial plastic surgeon based in New York City, who has not treated DiCaprio, said: "Alcohol is widely understood to be toxic to the body, and there's a substantial body of research showing it can accelerate the aging process across the board – from cognitive function to skin quality and overall facial appearance. Over time, it affects virtually every part of your system, and that impact often becomes visible externally."
The expert suggested cutting back on alcohol could significantly reduce inflammation and may have contributed to a slimmer facial appearance for DiCaprio.
DiCaprio has previously acknowledged elements of his lifestyle, including telling Rolling Stone he often orders two drinks at once, though he has denied using hard drugs. He has also spoken about attempts to quit smoking, revealing in 2010 that nicotine patches caused intense nightmares while filming Shutter Island.
Relationship With Vittoria Ceretti Raises Questions
Recent attention has also focused on his relationship with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, who he has been dating since 2023. The pair made their Oscars debut together, seated side by side during the ceremony.
Observers have linked DiCaprio's apparent transformation to the relationship, suggesting a shift away from what one source described as an overindulgent lifestyle.
A source close to the actor said: "He's made a conscious effort to improve his overall health and fitness, and a big part of that is wanting to match Vittoria's lifestyle and energy. She's had a really positive influence on him, and he's deeply invested in the relationship, both emotionally and in terms of how he's approaching his day-to-day habits.
"From her perspective, she's genuinely happy with where he is right now. He's noticeably leaner than he was just a few months ago, and she sees that as a positive step. It's not about pressure or expectation - she's simply supportive of the changes he's made and the direction he's heading in."
Another expert noted GLP-1 medications can also reduce cravings for alcohol, saying: "GLP-1 medications have shown a strong ability to reduce cravings and dampen addictive behaviors, so in cases where someone may be using them to cut back on things like alcohol consumption, that can be a valid and constructive approach, provided it's being done responsibly and under proper guidance."
The speculation comes amid a broader shift in Hollywood, where cosmetic procedures among men are becoming increasingly common.
One cosmetics specialist added: "There's been a clear evolution in how men think about cosmetic procedures. What was once seen as something niche or even stigmatized is now increasingly viewed as a form of personal investment, with many men embracing both surgical and non-surgical options as a way to maintain a refreshed, healthy appearance and project greater confidence in both their professional and personal lives."