Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Plastic Surgery

Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo, 46, Reveals Graphic Before-and-After Look After Getting a Facelift

split image of Bunnie Xo and Bunnie Xo
Source: mega; @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Bunnie Xo shared a raw look at her facelift recovery just hours after surgery.

Profile Image

March 17 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bunnie Xo isn't shying away from the reality of cosmetic surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 46-year-old podcast host, who is married to country star Jelly Roll, gave fans an unfiltered look at her recent facelift, sharing both her pre-surgery appearance and the immediate aftermath in a candid social media video.

Article continues below advertisement

Graphic Post-Op Reveal

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The podcast host showed heavy swelling and bandages in the immediate aftermath.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

The podcast host showed heavy swelling and bandages in the immediate aftermath.

In the clip, Bunnie first appears before undergoing the procedure, then cuts to footage taken shortly after surgery, and the difference is striking.

Her face appears heavily swollen and flushed, with thick bandages wrapped around her head as she recovers.

Leaning into the shock factor, Bunnie joked about her appearance, comparing herself to comedian Bert Kreischer.

"I was asleep when the Bert bus happened. Would never make fun of my friends' sadness. I was meaning bc I'm red and eyes are swollen. S/o to my boy @bertkreischer we love you," the podcaster clarified in the comment section.

The raw footage offered a rare, unpolished glimpse into what the early stages of recovery actually look like, something many celebrities tend to avoid sharing publicly.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

She joked about her appearance, comparing herself to comedian Bert Kreischer.

Article continues below advertisement

Surgeon Explains Procedure

image of Her surgeon said the goal was subtle tweaks, not a dramatic transformation.
Source: @xomgitsbunnie/Instagram

Her surgeon, Dr. Daniel J. Gould, said the goal was subtle tweaks, not a dramatic transformation.

Her surgeon, Dr. Daniel J. Gould, also addressed the procedure, emphasizing that Bunnie was "a beautiful human being before surgery."

"Nobody needs plastic surgery, nobody needs a facelift," he explained in his post. "But she came to me because she wanted to improve that little bit of heaviness and laxity in the neck, improve slightly the position of the cheek and add a little bit of volume where she's lost it before, clean up a little bit of the skin in the upper eyelids, and address the temples and the midface."

"When you're operating on younger patients who already look good, you have to be really thoughtful and careful in order to deliver a result that's consistent with their anatomy," he continued.

Dr. Gould stressed the goal wasn't to make her look "crazy tight" or like a "different person."

Instead, he said the focus was on giving her "20-year-old jawline back" while also dissolving some of the filler in her lips for a more natural look.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Little Scary'

image of Her doctor confirmed the bruising and swelling are normal parts of healing.
Source: @dr.gouldplasticsurgery/Instagram

Her doctor confirmed the bruising and swelling are normal parts of healing.

Dr. Gould acknowledged that Bunnie’s immediate post-surgery look may be "a little scary."

"She's a little bruised, a little swollen," he said, assuring followers that her healing process is progressing as expected.

According to the surgeon, the dramatic swelling and discoloration seen right after surgery are typical and temporary parts of recovery.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Alexandra Paul was arrested after allegedly taking part in a break-in at a Wisconsin breeding facility.

'Baywatch' Icon Arrested After 'Freeing Beagles' From Controversial Breeding Facility in Animal Rights Protest

picture of Keith Urban, Sunday Rose and Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban 'Heartbroken' by Family Snub: Country Singer Reeling After Model Daughter Sunday Rose, 17, Sides with Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman Following Bitter Divorce

image of Bunnie Xo praised Dr. Gould's work on Instgram.
Source: @dr.gouldplasticsurgery/Instagram

Bunnie Xo praised Dr. Gould's work on Instgram.

In the caption of his post, the plastic surgeon added: "Take a look at these results with a recent patient, she's super sweet, and she just wanted to have a facial refresh. The goal of what I do is not to produce something that looks fake, unnatural, pulled, or tight..." he wrote.

"What I do is not artistry, it's actually the opposite. I'm just following the anatomy on the inside so that it's almost impossible to make you look weird or tight or pulled. I'm so glad that @xomgitsbunnie trusted me with her face, and I can't wait to see her final result," he added.

Bunnie praised Dr. Gould's work in the comments, writing, "Best doc ever."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.