Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo, 46, Reveals Graphic Before-and-After Look After Getting a Facelift

In the clip, Bunnie first appears before undergoing the procedure, then cuts to footage taken shortly after surgery, and the difference is striking.

Her face appears heavily swollen and flushed, with thick bandages wrapped around her head as she recovers.

Leaning into the shock factor, Bunnie joked about her appearance, comparing herself to comedian Bert Kreischer.

"I was asleep when the Bert bus happened. Would never make fun of my friends' sadness. I was meaning bc I'm red and eyes are swollen. S/o to my boy @bertkreischer we love you," the podcaster clarified in the comment section.

The raw footage offered a rare, unpolished glimpse into what the early stages of recovery actually look like, something many celebrities tend to avoid sharing publicly.