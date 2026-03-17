Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo, 46, Reveals Graphic Before-and-After Look After Getting a Facelift
March 17 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Bunnie Xo isn't shying away from the reality of cosmetic surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 46-year-old podcast host, who is married to country star Jelly Roll, gave fans an unfiltered look at her recent facelift, sharing both her pre-surgery appearance and the immediate aftermath in a candid social media video.
Graphic Post-Op Reveal
In the clip, Bunnie first appears before undergoing the procedure, then cuts to footage taken shortly after surgery, and the difference is striking.
Her face appears heavily swollen and flushed, with thick bandages wrapped around her head as she recovers.
Leaning into the shock factor, Bunnie joked about her appearance, comparing herself to comedian Bert Kreischer.
"I was asleep when the Bert bus happened. Would never make fun of my friends' sadness. I was meaning bc I'm red and eyes are swollen. S/o to my boy @bertkreischer we love you," the podcaster clarified in the comment section.
The raw footage offered a rare, unpolished glimpse into what the early stages of recovery actually look like, something many celebrities tend to avoid sharing publicly.
Surgeon Explains Procedure
Her surgeon, Dr. Daniel J. Gould, also addressed the procedure, emphasizing that Bunnie was "a beautiful human being before surgery."
"Nobody needs plastic surgery, nobody needs a facelift," he explained in his post. "But she came to me because she wanted to improve that little bit of heaviness and laxity in the neck, improve slightly the position of the cheek and add a little bit of volume where she's lost it before, clean up a little bit of the skin in the upper eyelids, and address the temples and the midface."
"When you're operating on younger patients who already look good, you have to be really thoughtful and careful in order to deliver a result that's consistent with their anatomy," he continued.
Dr. Gould stressed the goal wasn't to make her look "crazy tight" or like a "different person."
Instead, he said the focus was on giving her "20-year-old jawline back" while also dissolving some of the filler in her lips for a more natural look.
'A Little Scary'
Dr. Gould acknowledged that Bunnie’s immediate post-surgery look may be "a little scary."
"She's a little bruised, a little swollen," he said, assuring followers that her healing process is progressing as expected.
According to the surgeon, the dramatic swelling and discoloration seen right after surgery are typical and temporary parts of recovery.
In the caption of his post, the plastic surgeon added: "Take a look at these results with a recent patient, she's super sweet, and she just wanted to have a facial refresh. The goal of what I do is not to produce something that looks fake, unnatural, pulled, or tight..." he wrote.
"What I do is not artistry, it's actually the opposite. I'm just following the anatomy on the inside so that it's almost impossible to make you look weird or tight or pulled. I'm so glad that @xomgitsbunnie trusted me with her face, and I can't wait to see her final result," he added.
Bunnie praised Dr. Gould's work in the comments, writing, "Best doc ever."