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Home > Exclusives > Robert F. Kennedy Jr
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EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Reveals Bizarre Twinkie and Wrestling Fantasy — as MAGA Begs 'Don't Stoop to This Level'

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: @SecKennedy; MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to ruffle MAGA's feathers.

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March 17 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has left MAGA reeling after posting a bizarre video featuring the shirtless Health Secretary wrestling with a man dressed as a Twinkie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 72-year-old has been ruffling the feathers of his ultra-conservative supporters after claiming he would be doing all he could to make America healthy again.

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RFK Jr.'s Wrestling Fantasy Revealed

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Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: @SecKennedy

RFK Jr. debuted his wrestling fantasy in a head-turning video.

On Sunday, March 15, RFK Jr. took to X to post the AI-generated clip, as a shirtless version of himself is battling it out inside of a WWE SmackDown ring as Limp Bizkit's popular hit, Rollin', plays in the background.

In the video, RFK Jr. kicks and manhandles the Twinkie, who happens to be holding a "I [heart] Junk Food" sign. After a few seconds of fighting it out, the politician edges out a victory and celebrates by flexing his muscles on top of the rope.

"MAHAMania: SnackDown," RFK Jr. captioned the clip, which ends with "Eat Real Food." Despite RFK Jr.'s hype over the odd video, not everyone was on board, especially plenty of the MAGA community.

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MAGA Goes Off on RFK Jr. For Bizarre Video

"Cool. Pass some actual policy promoting real food and stop spending all your time posting AI slop," one person raged, as another went off, "Remember when we had serious people running this country?"

A user quipped, "That's fun, thanks for all your hard work, Secretary Kennedy," and a commentator said, "Quit posting! This is embarrassing, cringe AI-generated garbage!"

"You say you're against unhealthy foods that are poisoning us, yet you backed off on getting rid of glyphosate..." a user said.

The post comes after RFK Jr. admitted processed foods will not be banned, a decision that had his followers, who called out his previous health initiative, fuming.

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RFK Jr.: 'We're Not Getting Rid of Processed Foods'

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

MAGA called out RFK Jr. for the 'embarrasing video.'

"If people want to drink a soda pop or eat a doughnut, they're going to be able to do that," he explained in a recent interview. "We're going to tell them exactly what the cause is of doing that. And we're going to tell them the foods that are healthy and the foods that are not."

RFK Jr. then confirmed on X: "We're not getting rid of processed foods. This is America, not a nanny state. But we are going to tell you what's in your food and what's healthy and what's not."

Raging users were quick to comment, as one person said at the time, "You have done absolutely nothing since you became health secretary," and another added, "At least do something. No dyes, no poison, a little processing is fine. But do something."

"A warning label? Man, you're a disappointment."

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RFK Jr. Teams Up With Kid Rock for Health Initiative

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kid Rock
Source: @SecKennedy/X

RFK Jr. previously teamed up with Kid Rock for his health campaign.

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Despite the backlash, RFK Jr. has remained on the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) campaign, even enlisting Kid Rock to urge Americans to stay away from non-healthy foods and start getting active.

In a previous post, a shirtless RFK Jr. and Kid Rock work up a sweat doing several different activities, including holding up an American flag and doing sit-ups.

At one point, RFK Jr. uses a stationary bike in a sauna while the Cowboy hitmaker does push-ups behind him.

"I've teamed up with Kid Rock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD," RFK Jr. wrote with the 90-second clip of President Trump's loyal supporters working out.

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Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

The 72-year-old was called out for not banning processed foods.

In 2025, RFK Jr. also joined forces with Pete Hegseth for the "Pete and Bobby Challenge," all in the name of staying healthy.

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