EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Reveals Bizarre Twinkie and Wrestling Fantasy — as MAGA Begs 'Don't Stoop to This Level'

The 72-year-old has been ruffling the feathers of his ultra-conservative supporters after claiming he would be doing all he could to make America healthy again.

"MAHAMania: SnackDown," RFK Jr. captioned the clip, which ends with "Eat Real Food." Despite RFK Jr.'s hype over the odd video, not everyone was on board, especially plenty of the MAGA community.

In the video, RFK Jr. kicks and manhandles the Twinkie, who happens to be holding a "I [heart] Junk Food" sign. After a few seconds of fighting it out, the politician edges out a victory and celebrates by flexing his muscles on top of the rope.

On Sunday, March 15, RFK Jr. took to X to post the AI-generated clip , as a shirtless version of himself is battling it out inside of a WWE SmackDown ring as Limp Bizkit's popular hit, Rollin', plays in the background.

The post comes after RFK Jr. admitted processed foods will not be banned , a decision that had his followers, who called out his previous health initiative, fuming.

"You say you're against unhealthy foods that are poisoning us, yet you backed off on getting rid of glyphosate..." a user said.

A user quipped, "That's fun, thanks for all your hard work, Secretary Kennedy," and a commentator said, "Quit posting! This is embarrassing, cringe AI-generated garbage!"

"Cool. Pass some actual policy promoting real food and stop spending all your time posting AI slop," one person raged, as another went off, "Remember when we had serious people running this country?"

"If people want to drink a soda pop or eat a doughnut, they're going to be able to do that," he explained in a recent interview. "We're going to tell them exactly what the cause is of doing that. And we're going to tell them the foods that are healthy and the foods that are not."

RFK Jr. then confirmed on X: "We're not getting rid of processed foods. This is America, not a nanny state. But we are going to tell you what's in your food and what's healthy and what's not."

Raging users were quick to comment, as one person said at the time, "You have done absolutely nothing since you became health secretary," and another added, "At least do something. No dyes, no poison, a little processing is fine. But do something."

"A warning label? Man, you're a disappointment."