EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Labeled a 'Failure' by MAGA After He Admits 'Processed Foods' Will NOT Be Banned Despite Furious Health Campaign — 'You're Doing Nothing!'
March 13 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is feeling the wrath of MAGA after the Health Secretary confessed processed foods will not be banned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 72-year-old has been pushing his "Make America Healthy Again" campaign, but his loyal followers were left betrayed following his most recent comments.
RFK Jr. Not Looking to Ban Processed Foods
In a recent interview, RFK Jr. made it clear Americans shouldn't expect his department to remove anything processed from their food.
"If people want to drink a soda pop or eat a doughnut, they're going to be able to do that," he explained. "We're going to tell them exactly what the cause is of doing that. And we're going to tell them the foods that are healthy and the foods that are not."
He doubled down on X and confirmed: "We're not getting rid of processed foods. This is America, not a nanny state. But we are going to tell you what's in your food and what's healthy and what's not."
However, not all of MAGA is on board, as they were quick to take to the comments section to rage, as one person said, "A warning label? Man, you're a disappointment."
MAGA Goes Off: 'Do Something!'
Another added, "Not a nanny state sounds like a big food slogan to dismiss the importance of removing poisonous foods from our store shelves."
"You have done absolutely nothing since you became health secretary," a user reacted, and one said, "At least do something. No dyes, no poison, a little processing is fine. But do something."
A frustrated user added, "Complete opposite of what you said you would do."
RFK Jr. has been all about making Americans healthier during his one year in his position as the Secretary of Health and Human Services, including revealing a new food pyramid with red meat and cheese at the top.
However, RFK Jr. has also taken it a step further by going shirtless with Kid Rock to promote getting active and eating "real food."
"I've teamed up with Kid Rock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD," RFK Jr. wrote alongside a 90-second clip of President Trump's pals working out.
In the video, the shirtless duo takes part in several different activities, including holding up an American flag, eating, and hanging out in a vintage car. At one point, Kid Rock even does sit-ups while RFK Jr. offers a helping hand by holding his feet.
RFK Jr. then uses a stationary bike in a sauna while Kid Rock does push-ups behind him.
In 2025, RFK Jr. also teamed up with Pete Hegseth to show off his muscles in the name of, once again, urging Americans to get healthy, despite recently admitting to snorting cocaine off a toilet seat, for the "Pete and Bobby Challenge."
'We're Going to Be Fit, Not Fat'
"It's all about Make America Healthy Again, we’re gonna be fit, not fat, we want recruits that are ready to go," Hegseth said in the clip, as RFK Jr. added, "Pete and I are going to do our part to encourage American youth to do this challenge."
RFK Jr. then proceeded to work up a sweat while wearing jeans and boots, a similar outfit he wore to go hiking with Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Despite his health initiative, RFK Jr. recently admitted it hasn't steered Trump from eating McDonald's burgers when he's on the road, because he's afraid of getting "food poisoning" at other restaurants.