EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Labeled a 'Failure' by MAGA After He Admits 'Processed Foods' Will NOT Be Banned Despite Furious Health Campaign — 'You're Doing Nothing!'

In a recent interview, RFK Jr. made it clear Americans shouldn't expect his department to remove anything processed from their food.

"If people want to drink a soda pop or eat a doughnut, they're going to be able to do that," he explained. "We're going to tell them exactly what the cause is of doing that. And we're going to tell them the foods that are healthy and the foods that are not."

He doubled down on X and confirmed: "We're not getting rid of processed foods. This is America, not a nanny state. But we are going to tell you what's in your food and what's healthy and what's not."

However, not all of MAGA is on board, as they were quick to take to the comments section to rage, as one person said, "A warning label? Man, you're a disappointment."