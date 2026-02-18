Shirtless RFK Jr. and Kid Rock Mercilessly Mocked for 'Embarrassing' Hot Tub Video — 'My Eyes Are Bleeding'

"I've teamed up with Kid Rock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD," RFK Jr. wrote alongside the 90-second clip titled, "Secretary Kennedy and Kid Rock's Rock Out Workout."

In the clip, the shirtless duo take part in several different activities, including holding up an American flag, eating, and hanging out in a vintage car.

RFK Jr. and Rock also work out in the gym, with the Cowboy hitmaker doing sit-ups while the health secretary offers a helping hand by holding his feet.

There's no shortage of bizarre scenes in the video, as at one point, a shirtless RFK Jr. is using a stationary bike in a sauna while the rapper does push-ups behind him.