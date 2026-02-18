Your tip
Exclusive

Shirtless RFK Jr. and Kid Rock Mercilessly Mocked for 'Embarrassing' Hot Tub Video — 'My Eyes Are Bleeding'

Robert F. Kennedy posted yet another odd video for his 'MAHA' campaign.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has taken his "Make America Healthy Again' campaign a step further, this time reeling in Kid Rock to promote the agenda with a video some are calling "embarrassing," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 72-year-old health secretary and the MAGA rocker joined forces, went shirtless, and decided to hop into a hot tub together, all in the name of making Americans more fit and healthy.

RFK Jr. and Kid Rock's Shirtless Message

"I've teamed up with Kid Rock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD," RFK Jr. wrote alongside the 90-second clip titled, "Secretary Kennedy and Kid Rock's Rock Out Workout."

In the clip, the shirtless duo take part in several different activities, including holding up an American flag, eating, and hanging out in a vintage car.

RFK Jr. and Rock also work out in the gym, with the Cowboy hitmaker doing sit-ups while the health secretary offers a helping hand by holding his feet.

There's no shortage of bizarre scenes in the video, as at one point, a shirtless RFK Jr. is using a stationary bike in a sauna while the rapper does push-ups behind him.

'My Eyes Are Bleeding!'

RFK Jr, wearing his notable tight jeans, hops into a cold plunge before teaming up with Rock again to drink whole milk while in what appears to be a hot tub.

The clip was quick to spread, leading to plenty of critics bashing the pair as one user raged, "We are the dumbest country on earth.:

Another added, "Drinking milk while half naked in a hot tub. Wow," and many labeled the video "embarrassing."

"My eyes are bleeding!" a user went off, and another quipped, "Wearing jeans to workout in is a choice... wearing them into a cold plunge is even more deranged. Say no to drugs, kids."

RFK Jr. and Pete Hegseth Accused of 'Faking' Video

RFK Jr., who recently admitted to snorting cocaine off a toilet seat, is all about being healthy these days. Last year, he and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth took part in the "Pete and Bobby Challenge," as they challenged cabinet members to work out.

While Hegseth, who claimed to have done 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in just under six minutes, worked out in gym shorts, RFK Jr. attempted to do the challenge in jeans and boots.

"It's all about Make America Healthy Again, we're gonna be fit, not fat, we want recruits that are ready to go," Hegseth, 45, said at the time.

RFK Jr. added: "Pete and I are going to do our part to encourage American youth to do this challenge."

Despite the eagerness, critics were quick to accuse the pals of "editing" the video to make it seem they were doing less than suggested.

"Neither one of you did a real pushup. Pete would fail this," a user ripped. "This is cringe and does nothing to make people healthy in reality. It's just a nice show for the morons to be like 'wow, look at them go, they are so fit.'"

Another said: "This is cringe! Get President Trump in there!"

RFK Jr. was also mocked weeks earlier for struggling to scale a mountain in Colorado Springs alongside Dr. Mehmet Oz.

