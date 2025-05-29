Make America Honest Again? RFK Jr.'s 'MAHA' Campaign Riddled With 'Lies' As Reports Link Back to Fake Scientific Studies
Donald Trump's Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has come under fire after his latest Make America Health Again (MAHA) report was accused of citing "fake" sources, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Unveiled last week, the 73-page report, entitled The MAHA Report: Making Our Children Healthy Again, has been met with fierce backlash after it was discovered at least seven of the sources appeared to not exist.
The 'Gold-Standard' of Science
While the report, which was commissioned to examine causes of chronic diseases, was touted as the "gold-standard" of science by Kennedy, the scientific community has raised alarm over its findings.
The report's citations included seven studies that appeared to be entirely made up or mischaracterized by its authors, sparking criticism against the Trump administration and fueling debate about RFK Jr. being unfit to serve as the HHS secretary.
In one instance, two ADHD medication advertisements cited in the report did not exist in the journals they claimed to have been cited from.
Researchers Say They Didn't Write Cited Articles
Virginia Commonwealth University reportedly confirmed researcher Robert L. Findling, who was listed as an author on the MAHA report, never wrote an article cited under his name.
Harold J. Farber, another researcher credited in Kennedy's report, also came forward and said not only did he not author the cited article, but he never worked with any of the other researchers listed.
In addition to researchers claiming their names were used alongside articles they never worked on, further inspection of the report revealed mischaracterizations of existing research, including claims about "talking therapy" being as effective as psychiatric medication.
Statistician Joanne Murphy called out the apparent misrepresentation of their work, stating, "we did not include psychotherapy" in their review.
Another researcher said the report claimed their study involved young children, when in reality it was conducted with college-aged students.
RFK Jr.'s report initially raised eyebrows as it was reportedly said to be based off "talking points Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has championed for decades."
Some "talking points" the controversial health secretary has "championed for decades" included conspiracy theories about vaccines; WiFi and 5G technology causing "cellphone tumors," and fluoride being an "industrial waste" linked to several diseases.
Ironically, backlash over Kennedy's report comes after the health secretary slammed peer-reviewed medical journals last week.
Kennedy Slams Peer-Reviewed Medical Journals
Kennedy claimed respected medical journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA and Lancet, were "corrupt."
He further alleged the longstanding journals were influenced by pharmaceutical companies.
As he questioned the integrity of the top medical journals, Kennedy suggested barring government employees from publishing work in the journals – and proposed government-controlled journals instead.
The health secretary also accused government agencies like the FDA and CDC of being "sock puppets" for the pharmaceutical industry.