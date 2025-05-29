Make America Honest Again? RFK Jr.'s 'MAHA' Campaign Riddled With 'Lies' As Reports Link Back to Fake Scientific Studies

Virginia Commonwealth University reportedly confirmed researcher Robert L. Findling, who was listed as an author on the MAHA report, never wrote an article cited under his name.

Harold J. Farber, another researcher credited in Kennedy's report, also came forward and said not only did he not author the cited article, but he never worked with any of the other researchers listed.

In addition to researchers claiming their names were used alongside articles they never worked on, further inspection of the report revealed mischaracterizations of existing research, including claims about "talking therapy" being as effective as psychiatric medication.

Statistician Joanne Murphy called out the apparent misrepresentation of their work, stating, "we did not include psychotherapy" in their review.

Another researcher said the report claimed their study involved young children, when in reality it was conducted with college-aged students.