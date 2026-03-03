Your tip
Zendaya's Mom Breaks Silence on Superstar Daughter's 'Secret Wedding' to Tom Holland Amid Wedding Ring Mystery

picture of Zendaya and tom Holland
Source: MEGA

March 3 2026, Published 8:06 a.m. ET

Zendaya's mom has broken her silence on claims her superstar daughter has "secretly married" Tom Holland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Euphoria star's longterm stylist Law Roach outed the hush hush nuptials on the Actor Awards' red carpet, saying "the wedding has happened, you've already missed it" while being quizzed about her close friend's relationship with the Spider-Man actor.

How Did Zendaya's Mom React To 'Secret Wedding' Claims?

picture of Zendaya
Source: MEGA

Zendaya's mom Claire Stoermer shared a clip of Law Roach's interview regarding the star's relationship on social media.

And now in response to the clip going viral, Zendaya's mom Claire Stoermer has shared a clip of Roach's interview on her own social media alongside a laughing emoji.

She cryptically added: "The laugh..."

Claire, who is a former teacher from Oakland, California, has been a significant influence on her daughter's life and career.

Zendaya, 29, previously said how her mother's dedication to teaching in underfunded inner-city schools inspired her so much she would have become a teacher if not for acting.

When Did 'Wedding' Rumors First Start?

picture of Zendaya and Tom Holland
Source: MEGA

Zendaya sparked wedding rumors by sporting a gold band on her finger in February.

The actress sparked sparked marriage speculation in February when she was spotted wearing a simple gold band during an outing in Beverly Hills.

But whispers about the couple's relationship status first began more than a year earlier at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, when the actress debuted a dazzling diamond on her left-hand ring finger.

A few months later, Holland, 29, addressed the rumors in a charming moment during a panel event.

When an off-camera reporter referred to Zendaya as his "girlfriend" while mentioning meeting his daughter, Holland couldn't help but correct him with a laugh.

"Fiancée," he clarified.

How Did Zendaya Support Holland During Toughest Time Of His Career?

picture of Tom Holland
Source: MEGA

Holland has credited Zendaya for supporting him in his sobriety battle.

Holland and Zendaya first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. While the couple has kept their relationship mostly under wraps, the Brit actor previously opened up about Zendaya's support during his sobriety journey.

Speaking in October 2024, the actor said throughout his journey, his girlfriend showed an "overwhelming sense of support."

"I realized who my real friends were," Holland told TV host Michael Strahan. "And getting an overwhelming sense of support from them and enjoying a nightlife experience with them without the pressure of having a drink was a beautiful experience."

The two often split their time quietly between Holland's home in Richmond, southwest London, and Zendaya's residence in California.

picture of Zendaya
Source: MEGA

Zendaya has previously stated herself and Holland have vowed to protect their privacy.

In interviews, both have been candid about the challenges of loving someone under a microscope.

Holland once explained that their relationship is something they consider "sacred," while Zendaya has spoken about learning to navigate fame from a young age and being intentional about what she shares.

"Neither of us want to hide and not live our lives and do normal things, like go out for dinner, but at the same time, we want to protect our privacy," she said at the time. "You have to accept that to a degree, some aspects of your privacy are going to be out of your control. But the parts that are in our control, we fiercely protect."

