EXCLUSIVE: OG Real Housewives Stars' Gravy Train is Gone — After Stars Were 'Priced Out' of Bravo Return Amid Tumbling Ratings
March 3 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
The original ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City didn't walk away from Bravo – they were priced out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reality show's ratings no longer justified large salaries, and the network made a cold financial call, sources said.
'Fired For Being Expensive'
"You don't pay premium prices for average returns," one insider said.
According to spies, in RHONY's glory days, veteran Housewives could command as much as $400,000 per season, and the OGs' new deals at rival network E! reportedly land closer to $60,000 to $75,000 at best.
"They weren't fired for drama," a source said. "They were fired for being expensive."
Relevance Over Riches
Another source noted: "If they were delivering big [ratings] numbers, Bravo would've found the money. They didn't. End of story."
Now, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kelly Bensimon are choosing relevance over riches.
A confidant admitted: "It's about staying visible."