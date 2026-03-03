EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban 'Desperate' to Win Back His Kids From Ex Nicole Kidman — Radar Reveals Singer's Make-or-Break Plan for Reunion With Bitter Daughters

"Keith's tour has kept him apart from the girls a lot more than he would like. As it is, he had to concede the majority of custody time to Nicole," said a source.

"According to their divorce agreement, he only has Sunday Rose and Faith every other weekend, but when he's touring, even that doesn't work.

"They're used to long stretches away from Keith, who's always been a working musician, but it's tough."

The last time Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, were seen with their mother was Dec. 26, 2024, when they disembarked from a boat in Sydney, Australia.

But that was a private family outing and the family's last official appearance in public was July 30, 2024, at the Paris Olympics.