Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban 'Desperate' to Win Back His Kids From Ex Nicole Kidman — Radar Reveals Singer's Make-or-Break Plan for Reunion With Bitter Daughters

keith urban desperate win back kids nicole kidman
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban is desperate to win back his kids from Nicole Kidman amid a bitter family rift.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Desperate dad Keith Urban remains completely committed to his daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, RadarOnline.com can reveal, despite not being seen with them in over a year.

Now, according to an insider, he plans to reunite with the teens during their upcoming school break – and even hopes ex Nicole Kidman joins them.

Tour Strains Dad-Daughter Bond

A source said Keith Urban conceded most custody time to Nicole Kidman under their divorce agreement, seeing their daughters every other weekend when not touring.
Source: MEGA

"Keith's tour has kept him apart from the girls a lot more than he would like. As it is, he had to concede the majority of custody time to Nicole," said a source.

"According to their divorce agreement, he only has Sunday Rose and Faith every other weekend, but when he's touring, even that doesn't work.

"They're used to long stretches away from Keith, who's always been a working musician, but it's tough."

The last time Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, were seen with their mother was Dec. 26, 2024, when they disembarked from a boat in Sydney, Australia.

But that was a private family outing and the family's last official appearance in public was July 30, 2024, at the Paris Olympics.

Divorce Fallout Hits Hard

Kidman filed for divorce from Urban in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage, as their daughters reportedly distanced themselves from him.
Source: MEGA

As readers know, 58-year-old Nicole filed for divorce in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage.

With rumors swirling about Urban's relentless skirt-chasing, the girls turned their backs on the 58-year-old Somebody Like You singer.

Since the split, Kidman has been gallivanting around the globe with the girls, even visiting Antarctica in January.

With a country cruise scheduled for early March in the Bahamas, Urban hopes to reunite with his daughters there, said the source.

Bahamas Bid to Reconnect

An insider said Urban is planning a Bahamas reunion with his daughters during their school break and hopes Kidman will join them.
Source: MEGA

"Keith is anxious to line up this trip with a break in the girls' school schedule, so they can spend proper, relaxed time together," said the source.

"They love the Bahamas, so that's likely where they'll go. He'd love for Nicole to join them, but she's still very hurt, so he's had to accept that's not likely.

"He's putting his focus on the girls. He knows he has some things to explain to them and he wants to make sure they know he's just as devoted to them as he's always been."

