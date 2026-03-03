EXCLUSIVE: How Catherine O'Hara 'Left Lorne Michaels at the Altar' — Late Funnywoman Jilted 'SNL' Mastermind for Her First Love… SCTV!

Back in the early '80s, the actress was a regular on SCTV, the Canadian sketch comedy show that has become a cult classic.

But the show's producer struggled to keep it on the air. "We'd have [a deal for the] show for a season or two, and then that deal would go away. There'd be a break, then we'd do the show again," Schitt's Creek vet O'Hara explained in a 2024 interview.

During one of those hiatuses, "I got asked to be on Saturday Night Live," O'Hara recalled. "And of course I said yes. Who doesn't want to do that?"

Then O'Hara quit the coveted gig after only a week.

The Home Alone actress said, "There's been BS stories about I was supposedly scared by somebody," but she insisted that wasn't not the case.