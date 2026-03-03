EXCLUSIVE: Elisabeth Hasselbeck's 'The View' Comeback 'Is Warning Shot to Co-Hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg a New-Look Show is Looming'
March 3 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
The decision to bring former cohost Elisabeth Hasselbeck back to The View as a temporary fill-in is being interpreted internally as something far more ominous than a nostalgic move, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that archconservative Hasselbeck's return – to cover for Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is on maternity leave – was a deliberate move by producers increasingly frustrated with the show's current combustible dynamic, and a shot across the bow for resident divas Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.
Producers Stirring the Pot
"This booking wasn't accidental," one insider said. "Everyone knows combative 48-year-old Elisabeth's history with Joy, and producers know they're not exactly welcoming the move."
Hasselbeck's previous tenure was defined by explosive ideological clashes with the lefty ladies that frequently translated into strong ratings. Her confrontations – especially with Behar – became signature moments in the show's history.
According to insiders, executives now believe edge has dulled, replaced by what some see as repetitive and increasingly self-promotional rants for each of the stars.
"There's a sense the show has tipped from spirited debate into something more corrosive," a source said. "That's wearing on staff, guests and viewers."
Hasselbeck Auditioning for Comeback
Although she's officially designated a "short-term fill-in" and a source close to the show said there is currently no room at the table for someone new, Hasslebeck's guest spots will be closely monitored, an insider said.
Executives are tracking audience response, social media engagement and press reaction to determine whether her presence still resonates with the show's declining audience.
"This is being treated very clearly as a test," another source said.
Behind the scenes, there is renewed discussion of a broader panel shake-up, with producers exploring ways to make the show less shrill and more inviting to a broader audience.
No Seat Is Safe
Hasselbeck, insiders said, is seen as someone capable of delivering forceful debate without allowing disagreements to become too personal.
As for Behar and Goldberg, sources said both are acutely aware of the scrutiny.
"They understand what this signals," an insider added. "It's about reminding everyone that no seat is untouchable."
The timing is notable.
The View is reportedly facing a federal probe by the Federal Communications Commission over alleged violations of political "equal time" rules following an interview with Texas Democrat James Talarico.
FCC Rules Shake Daytime
The investigation comes weeks after the FCC issued new guidance clarifying that the New Deal-era Communications Act of 1934 applies to daytime talk shows.
For now, Hasselbeck's return sends a clear message: The table at The View may be far less fixed than it once appeared.