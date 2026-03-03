EXCLUSIVE: Elisabeth Hasselbeck's 'The View' Comeback 'Is Warning Shot to Co-Hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg a New-Look Show is Looming'

Sources told RadarOnline.com that archconservative Hasselbeck's return – to cover for Alyssa Farah Griffin , who is on maternity leave – was a deliberate move by producers increasingly frustrated with the show's current combustible dynamic, and a shot across the bow for resident divas Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg .

"This booking wasn't accidental," one insider said. "Everyone knows combative 48-year-old Elisabeth's history with Joy, and producers know they're not exactly welcoming the move."

Hasselbeck's previous tenure was defined by explosive ideological clashes with the lefty ladies that frequently translated into strong ratings. Her confrontations – especially with Behar – became signature moments in the show's history.

According to insiders, executives now believe edge has dulled, replaced by what some see as repetitive and increasingly self-promotional rants for each of the stars.

"There's a sense the show has tipped from spirited debate into something more corrosive," a source said. "That's wearing on staff, guests and viewers."