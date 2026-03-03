EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner's Not Buying Kanye West's Apology Rap — Momager Turns Back on Groveling Former 'Nazi-Loving' Son-in-Law

Groveling Kanye West hopes to make amends with his former in-laws, the Kardashians, RadarOnline.com can reveal, but family matriarch Kris Jenner isn't having it.

The controversial rapper recently apologized for his antisemitic behavior and hurting people he loves in a lengthy letter, claiming a car accident caused a brain injury that triggered his unhinged behavior.

But according to insiders, Jenner is convinced West, the father of daughter Kim Kardashian's four children, can't be trusted.