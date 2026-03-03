Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Kris Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner's Not Buying Kanye West's Apology Rap — Momager Turns Back on Groveling Former 'Nazi-Loving' Son-in-Law

Kris Jenner has rejected Kanye West's apology rap, turning her back on her former son-in-law.
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner has rejected Kanye West's apology rap, turning her back on her former son-in-law.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Groveling Kanye West hopes to make amends with his former in-laws, the Kardashians, RadarOnline.com can reveal, but family matriarch Kris Jenner isn't having it.

The controversial rapper recently apologized for his antisemitic behavior and hurting people he loves in a lengthy letter, claiming a car accident caused a brain injury that triggered his unhinged behavior.

But according to insiders, Jenner is convinced West, the father of daughter Kim Kardashian's four children, can't be trusted.

Kris Doesn’t Buy Apology

Sources said Kris Jenner is not addressing Kanye West's apology publicly, but privately does not believe his 'apology tour.'
Source: MEGA

Sources said Kris Jenner is not addressing Kanye West's apology publicly, but privately does not believe his 'apology tour.'

"It's a very delicate situation because Kris needs to play nice with Kanye for Kim's sake, so it's not something she's going to address publicly," said a source.

"But it's no secret among Kris' friends that she doesn't believe a word of this apology tour.

"She's a total mama bear and she hasn't forgotten the hell Kanye has put her daughter through, or the way his behavior has affected the whole family, herself included, over the years.

"It's not just the offensive comments, it's the constant chaos he's caused that Kim still has to deal with to this day."

Kanye’s Chaos Sparks Custody Fears

Kim Kardashian said, 'We'll always be family' about ex-husband West as they continue to share custody of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian said, 'We'll always be family' about ex-husband West as they continue to share custody of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

Kardashian, 45, and West, 48, divorced in 2021 after seven years of marriage, and she recently said of her ex: "We'll always be family." According to their divorce settlement, the former couple share joint legal and physical custody of their children – North West, 12, Saint West, 10, Chicago West, 8, and Psalm West, 6 – although they mostly live with Kardashian.

In May 2025, Kardashian considered seeking full custody after Kanye called her a "sex worker," praised Adolf Hitler and made a string of antisemitic comments.

In his letter, Kanye also wrote: "I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst."

'Kris Can't Forgive Him'

picture of Kris Jenner, Kanye west and Kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kardashian's ex, Kanye West, pictured here with Jenner, is a reason why her new romance is being kept on downlow.

But sources said Jenner isn't buying his mea culpa.

The insider said: "Kris just can't forgive him and certainly not just because he makes a public apology. She would love for Kanye to get better and for this to be the start of him taking a new path, but at this point, it's hard to take him at his word.

"He's apologized plenty of times before. It doesn't help his case that he's got a new album coming out soon. Naturally, people are going to be suspicious about how sincere this is and what his motives really are.

"Kris hopes for Kanye's sake that he's being genuine, but he's not changing her mind. As far as she's concerned, this is too little, too late."

