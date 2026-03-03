Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Pumped for 'Melania' Oscar — The Don Convinced First Lady's Panned Doc is an 'Academy Awards Juggernaut'

Trump is convinced Melania's panned doco is an Oscar juggernaut despite harsh reviews.

March 3 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Proud President Donald Trump fully expects wife, Melania Trump, to win an Oscar for her recently released documentary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Donald sees it as an awards juggernaut," one insider said of Melania: 20 Days to History. "In his mind, the only scoreboard that matters is trophies."

Trump Thinks She’s Oscar-Worthy

Sources said President Donald Trump expects Melania Trump to win an Oscar for her documentary 'Melania: 20 Days to History.'

A longtime confidant shared: "He adores awards. Oscars, Emmys, plaques, magazine covers – anything shiny that says 'winner.' He genuinely believes Melania deserves Hollywood's highest honor."

Behind the scenes, President Trump has been telling friends the film is "important," "historic" and "exactly what the Academy wants," sources said.

A Very Proud Husband

The White House said Donald is 'very proud' as insiders claimed he believes 'Melania: 20 Days to History' is 'exactly what the Academy wants.'

"In Trump logic, awards aren't earned – they're claimed," another source explained. "If Melania doesn't get nominated, he'll say it was rigged. Guaranteed."

In an exclusive statement, the White House confirmed: "The President is very proud of the First Lady and her incredible new film, which has received rave reviews from even the toughest of critics."

