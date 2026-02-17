EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban 'Intent on Copying Gwyneth Paltrow's Conscious Uncoupling Approach' to Split With Nicole Kidman — As He 'Mourns Divorce'

Under the settlement, Kidman has primary residential custody of their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, with the girls living with her 306 days a year.

Urban has custody for 59 days, including alternate weekends.

While Kidman has been based in Australia awaiting the release of Scarpetta and Margo's Got Money Troubles, Urban has remained on the road with his High and Alive tour and promoting his CBS and Paramount series The Road, which premiered on October 19.

An insider close to Urban said the physical distance has taken an emotional toll.

"Keith has been genuinely shaken by how empty everything feels now that Nicole and the girls aren't part of his everyday routine," the source told us.

"He's used to the noise and chaos of family life, and without that, the silence has been confronting. Being on tour once gave him a sense of drive and momentum, but lately it's only highlighted what he's missing at home."