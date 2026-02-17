EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban 'Intent on Copying Gwyneth Paltrow's Conscious Uncoupling Approach' to Split With Nicole Kidman — As He 'Mourns Divorce'
Rattled Keith Urban is said to be intent on modeling his split from Nicole Kidman on Gwyneth Paltrow's famously serene "conscious uncoupling" – as friends told RadarOnline.com the singer is privately mourning the end of his 19-year marriage and struggling with the "lonely reality" of divorce.
Urban and Kidman, both 58, announced their separation five months ago, filing for divorce in September, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Under the settlement, Kidman has primary residential custody of their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, with the girls living with her 306 days a year.
Urban has custody for 59 days, including alternate weekends.
While Kidman has been based in Australia awaiting the release of Scarpetta and Margo's Got Money Troubles, Urban has remained on the road with his High and Alive tour and promoting his CBS and Paramount series The Road, which premiered on October 19.
An insider close to Urban said the physical distance has taken an emotional toll.
"Keith has been genuinely shaken by how empty everything feels now that Nicole and the girls aren't part of his everyday routine," the source told us.
"He's used to the noise and chaos of family life, and without that, the silence has been confronting. Being on tour once gave him a sense of drive and momentum, but lately it's only highlighted what he's missing at home."
Urban himself has spoken candidly about the strain of touring.
In The Road, he said: "When you wake up on a tour bus at 3.30 in the morning and you're sick as a dog, you're in the middle of nowhere and you've got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven't slept, and you miss your friends, and you're missing your family, and you're completely lonely and miserable and sick – and you say to yourself, 'Why am I doing this?' The only answer can be: Because this is what I'm born to do."
Friends said that the tension between vocation and family has become sharper since the split.
"Keith can't shake the feeling that the current custody arrangement, layered on top of his relentless touring schedule, has unintentionally pushed him to the sidelines," the insider said. "He hates the idea of being reduced to a cameo in his daughters' lives rather than a constant presence."
Urban is said to be planning a summer getaway with Sunday and Faith, possibly to the Bahamas, where he is due to perform on March 2.
"He's pouring a huge amount of emotional energy into planning something that feels meaningful and unhurried," our source said. "And ideally, he'd love Nicole to join them, even briefly, so the girls can see their parents standing together for their sake."
That hope has fed into what another source described as Urban's desire for an amicable post-marriage blueprint.
A source said, "Keith has brought up Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin several times in private conversations. He genuinely admires the way they reframed their breakup as a conscious uncoupling rather than a messy split. He's said he doesn't want lawyers and resentment to define the next chapter of his life. He wants it to feel intentional and dignified.
"He's been very clear that, for him, it's about protecting the girls from unnecessary conflict. Keith believes he and Nicole can still present a united front at birthdays, school events, and major milestones. In his mind, the marriage may be over, but the family isn't. He keeps saying he wants the tone to be respectful, steady, and forward-looking, not driven by anger or blame."
At the same time, he knows this isn't something you can just demand and expect to happen immediately.
Paltrow announced her "conscious uncoupling" from Martin on March 25, 2014, via her lifestyle website Goop.
The term, used to describe their amicable separation after 10 years of marriage, became a widely discussed pop-culture phenomenon and, despite initial public mockery, was later recognized as a pioneering approach to divorce and co-parenting.
Faith's 15th birthday on December 29 underscored the new reality. Kidman shared a family image from the celebration, and Urban was not pictured.
"Not being there for that birthday was incredibly painful for him," an insider said. "It pulled it into focus that his and Nicole's lives have moved into a new chapter for them both."
Speculation around Kidman and Urban's split intensified after Urban was linked to musicians Maggie Baugh, 25, and Karley Scott Collins, 25, both of whom denied any romantic involvement with the performer.
Collins dismissed claims she had "moved in" with Urban as "ridiculous" and "untrue."
In November, Kidman said she was "hanging in there" as she adjusted to post-marriage life.
For now, those close to Urban say his priority remains clear.
"He keeps coming back to the way Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin handled their separation," an insider said. "Keith has said he sees real value in that model – ending a marriage without turning it into a battlefield. He doesn't want this to spiral into hostility or public mudslinging. He wants it to feel thoughtful and grounded.
"He's told friends that, for him, conscious uncoupling means shifting the focus from what went wrong to what still matters – their daughters.
"He believes he and Nicole can still stand side by side when it counts. He's said the marriage may have changed form, but their responsibility as parents hasn't. He wants stability, maturity, and mutual respect to define the next phase."