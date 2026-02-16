EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Keith Urban's 'Desperate' Ploy to Win Back Nicole Kidman 'After Realizing Divorce Has Left Him Lonely and Jealous'

An insider close to Urban told us: "Keith has been genuinely rattled by how empty everything feels now that Nicole and the girls aren't part of his everyday routine. He's used to the noise and chaos of family life, and without that, the silence has been confronting.

"Being on tour once gave him a sense of drive and momentum, but lately it's only highlighted what he's missing at home. He's pouring a huge amount of emotional energy into planning a special summer getaway with Sunday and Faith because he wants to reconnect in a way that feels real and unhurried. And, ideally, he'd love Nicole to join them, even if it's just for part of the trip, so the girls can see that their parents are still capable of standing together for their sake."

The source added Urban is considering a trip to the Bahamas, where he is due to perform on March 2, as a "desperate" ploy to reunite himself with his family.

"The Bahamas has always been a place where they felt relaxed and connected as a family," the insider said.

"For Keith, it represents common ground – not Los Angeles, not Nashville, not anywhere tied to lawyers or court schedules. It's somewhere filled with positive memories, laughter, and downtime. He's hoping that by choosing a setting that feels emotionally neutral and nostalgic, it might soften the edges of everything they've been through and create space for calmer conversations and genuine bonding."