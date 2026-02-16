EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Keith Urban's 'Desperate' Ploy to Win Back Nicole Kidman 'After Realizing Divorce Has Left Him Lonely and Jealous'
Feb. 16 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Keith Urban is planning what insiders describe as a heartfelt bid to reunite his fractured family, as the musician grapples with life after his split from Nicole Kidman and confronts what one source called the "lonely reality" of divorce.
RadarOnline.com can reveal five months after announcing the end of their 19-year marriage, Urban and Kidman appear to be living separate lives.
Kidman, 58, has been in Australia with daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, while awaiting the release of Scarpetta and Margo's Got Money Troubles.
Urban, also 58, has meanwhile remained on the road with his High and Alive Tour and promoting his CBS and Paramount series The Road, which premiered on October 19.
The couple cited "irreconcilable differences" when they filed for divorce in September.
Under their settlement, Kidman has primary residential custody, with the girls living with her 306 days a year, while Urban has them for 59 days, including alternate weekends.
Keith Urban's 'Desperate' Ploy Revealed
An insider close to Urban told us: "Keith has been genuinely rattled by how empty everything feels now that Nicole and the girls aren't part of his everyday routine. He's used to the noise and chaos of family life, and without that, the silence has been confronting.
"Being on tour once gave him a sense of drive and momentum, but lately it's only highlighted what he's missing at home. He's pouring a huge amount of emotional energy into planning a special summer getaway with Sunday and Faith because he wants to reconnect in a way that feels real and unhurried. And, ideally, he'd love Nicole to join them, even if it's just for part of the trip, so the girls can see that their parents are still capable of standing together for their sake."
The source added Urban is considering a trip to the Bahamas, where he is due to perform on March 2, as a "desperate" ploy to reunite himself with his family.
"The Bahamas has always been a place where they felt relaxed and connected as a family," the insider said.
"For Keith, it represents common ground – not Los Angeles, not Nashville, not anywhere tied to lawyers or court schedules. It's somewhere filled with positive memories, laughter, and downtime. He's hoping that by choosing a setting that feels emotionally neutral and nostalgic, it might soften the edges of everything they've been through and create space for calmer conversations and genuine bonding."
Keith Urban's Emotional Toll of Life on the Road
Urban has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of life on tour.
In The Road, he said: "When you wake up on a tour bus at 3.30 in the morning and you're sick as a dog, you're in the middle of nowhere and you've got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven't slept, and you miss your friends, and you're missing your family, and you're completely lonely and miserable and sick – and you say to yourself, 'Why am I doing this?' The only answer can be: Because this is what I'm born to do."
According to one insider, the distance from his daughters has been particularly painful for the singer.
"Keith can't shake the feeling that the current custody arrangement, layered on top of his relentless touring schedule, has unintentionally pushed him to the sidelines," the source said.
"He hates the idea of being reduced to a guest appearance in his daughters' lives rather than a constant presence. He understands that Nicole is now their main anchor day to day, and that reality is hard for him to accept. What keeps him up at night is the fear that Sunday and Faith might interpret the distance as him choosing work over them, even though, in his heart, he doesn't see it that way at all."
Keith Urban Misses Daughter's Birthday Amid Divorce Drama
Faith's 15th birthday on December 29 underscored the separation.
Kidman shared a family image from the celebrations, and Urban was not pictured.
"Not being there for that birthday was incredibly painful for him," a source said. "It wasn't just another date on the calendar – it was a reminder that the family moments he once took for granted now happen without him. Seeing the photos afterward really drove home how much has changed. It crystallized the reality that life has moved into a new chapter, one where he isn't automatically present for those milestones, and that's been a tough adjustment for him emotionally."
Speculation about the reasons for Urban and Kidman's split intensified after Urban was linked to fellow musicians Maggie Baugh, 25, and Karley Scott Collins, 25, both of whom denied any romantic involvement.
Collins recently dismissed rumors she had "moved in" with Urban as "ridiculous" and "untrue."
Kidman said in November she was "hanging in there" as she adjusted to post-marriage life.