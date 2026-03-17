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Home > Exclusives > Zendaya
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EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Baby Boomers — How 'Secretly Hitched' Couple Is Already Planning for a Family

picture of Zendaya and Tom Holland
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Tom Holland's 'secret marriage' has fueled plans for starting a family together.

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March 17 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Head-over-heels couple Zendaya and Tom Holland had been telling pals they wanted to prioritize having children over a big splashy wedding – but then eagle-eyed observers noticed the Euphoria star, 29, had replaced her 5-carat diamond engagement dazzler with a simple gold band, sparking rumors that the two had already quietly taken the plunge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Still, starting a family is very important to them, despite their busy careers.

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Big Baby Plans For The Couple

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Tom Holland and Zendaya are set to appear together in 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya are set to appear together in 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

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"Having a baby is their true priority for 2026," an insider said.

But both Holland, 29, and Zendaya have major projects coming out this year that will require a lot of time-consuming promotions. Thankfully, they co-star in two of them – The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"While they love being in big blockbuster films, they both want a family together more than they want to increase their fame," shared the source.

Getting to the decision to have kids took "a lot of hard work and a lot of therapy – Holland has done a ton of work on himself in the 10 years since he and Zendaya first met," said the source.

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Couple Planning Family Future Together

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Zendaya, known for 'Euphoria,' sparked speculation after swapping her diamond engagement ring for a simple gold band.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya, known for 'Euphoria,' sparked speculation after swapping her diamond engagement ring for a simple gold band.

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"Now he's telling everybody that he's ready to be a dad and a husband. As a couple, they know what they're getting into and they have the support of both of their families, 100 percent," the source said.

They've been doing as much long-lead press in the next weeks as they can in order to clear their schedules later in the year, the source added.

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Baby Plans Face Reality Check

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Holland has allegedly worked on personal growth since first meeting Zendaya a decade ago.
Source: MEGA

Holland has allegedly worked on personal growth since first meeting Zendaya a decade ago.

The insider continued: "They want to get as much of that out of the way as possible.

"According to the insider, their ability to juggle A-list careers and a little family of their own is strictly theoretical at this point.

"Things are inevitably going to change when they actually have a baby."

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