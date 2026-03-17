EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Baby Boomers — How 'Secretly Hitched' Couple Is Already Planning for a Family

"Having a baby is their true priority for 2026," an insider said.

But both Holland, 29, and Zendaya have major projects coming out this year that will require a lot of time-consuming promotions. Thankfully, they co-star in two of them – The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"While they love being in big blockbuster films, they both want a family together more than they want to increase their fame," shared the source.

Getting to the decision to have kids took "a lot of hard work and a lot of therapy – Holland has done a ton of work on himself in the 10 years since he and Zendaya first met," said the source.