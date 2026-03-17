EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Baby Boomers — How 'Secretly Hitched' Couple Is Already Planning for a Family
March 17 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Head-over-heels couple Zendaya and Tom Holland had been telling pals they wanted to prioritize having children over a big splashy wedding – but then eagle-eyed observers noticed the Euphoria star, 29, had replaced her 5-carat diamond engagement dazzler with a simple gold band, sparking rumors that the two had already quietly taken the plunge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Still, starting a family is very important to them, despite their busy careers.
Big Baby Plans For The Couple
"Having a baby is their true priority for 2026," an insider said.
But both Holland, 29, and Zendaya have major projects coming out this year that will require a lot of time-consuming promotions. Thankfully, they co-star in two of them – The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
"While they love being in big blockbuster films, they both want a family together more than they want to increase their fame," shared the source.
Getting to the decision to have kids took "a lot of hard work and a lot of therapy – Holland has done a ton of work on himself in the 10 years since he and Zendaya first met," said the source.
Couple Planning Family Future Together
"Now he's telling everybody that he's ready to be a dad and a husband. As a couple, they know what they're getting into and they have the support of both of their families, 100 percent," the source said.
They've been doing as much long-lead press in the next weeks as they can in order to clear their schedules later in the year, the source added.
Baby Plans Face Reality Check
The insider continued: "They want to get as much of that out of the way as possible.
"According to the insider, their ability to juggle A-list careers and a little family of their own is strictly theoretical at this point.
"Things are inevitably going to change when they actually have a baby."