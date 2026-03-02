Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Secretly Married': 'Euphoria' Star's Longtime Stylist Claims A-List Couple Got Hitched in Private Ceremony — 'It's Very True'
March 2 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET
Zendaya and Tom Holland have "secretly married", according to the Euphoria star's long-term stylist, Law Roach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The stylist shared the shocking answer after he was quizzed about Zendaya's current relationship during a red carpet appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards.
'The Wedding Has Already Happened. You Missed It'
"The wedding has already happened," he told Access Hollywood. "You missed it."
When asked if he could divulge any further information, the stylist laughed and added, "It's very true."
Law and Zendaya are good friends and have worked together since her Disney days in 2011. In fact, they became so close, that when he quit being a stylist in 2023, he said he would still style her.
Where Did Spider-Man Star Pop the Question?
The A-list couple seemingly got engaged between Christmas 2024 and New Year, in one of Zendaya's family homes in the U.S. It's been reported that Holland popped the question in a romantic and intimate setting, with no family around to see the big moment.
The Brit actor reportedly asked Zendaya’s dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, for his blessing months before the proposal, but waited until the time was right to get down on one knee.
Although they didn’t announce their engagement, during a panel event a reporter called the actress Holland's "girlfriend", to which the actor corrected them and said: "Fiancée."
Zendaya has also been spotted on multiple occasions flashing her engagement ring.
How Zendaya Helped Holland on His Sobriety Journey
The lowkey engagement was is in line with the couple’s relaxed style of keeping their romance to themselves.
Tom and Zendaya first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. While the couple has kept their relationship mostly under wraps, Holland previously opened up about Zendaya's support during his sobriety journey.
Speaking in October 2024, the actor said throughout his journey, his girlfriend showed an "overwhelming sense of support."
"I realized who my real friends were," Holland told TV host Michael Strahan. "And getting an overwhelming sense of support from them and enjoying a nightlife experience with them without the pressure of having a drink was a beautiful experience."
The two often split their time quietly between Holland's home in Richmond, southwest London, and Zendaya's residence in California.
In interviews, both have been candid about the challenges of loving someone under a microscope.
Holland once explained that their relationship is something they consider "sacred," while Zendaya has spoken about learning to navigate fame from a young age and being intentional about what she shares.
"Neither of us want to hide and not live our lives and do normal things, like go out for dinner, but at the same time, we want to protect our privacy," she said at the time. "You have to accept that to a degree, some aspects of your privacy are going to be out of your control. But the parts that are in our control, we fiercely protect."