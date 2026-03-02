Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Secretly Married': 'Euphoria' Star's Longtime Stylist Claims A-List Couple Got Hitched in Private Ceremony — 'It's Very True'

The stylist shared the shocking answer after he was quizzed about Zendaya's current relationship during a red carpet appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards .

Zendaya and Tom Holland have "secretly married", according to the Euphoria star's long-term stylist, Law Roach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Law and Zendaya are good friends and have worked together since her Disney days in 2011. In fact, they became so close, that when he quit being a stylist in 2023, he said he would still style her.

When asked if he could divulge any further information, the stylist laughed and added, "It's very true."

"The wedding has already happened," he told Access Hollywood . "You missed it."

The A-list couple seemingly got engaged between Christmas 2024 and New Year, in one of Zendaya's family homes in the U.S. It's been reported that Holland popped the question in a romantic and intimate setting, with no family around to see the big moment.

The Brit actor reportedly asked Zendaya’s dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, for his blessing months before the proposal, but waited until the time was right to get down on one knee.

Although they didn’t announce their engagement, during a panel event a reporter called the actress Holland's "girlfriend", to which the actor corrected them and said: "Fiancée."

Zendaya has also been spotted on multiple occasions flashing her engagement ring.