EXCLUSIVE: Secrets to How Tom Holland Reeled in Zendaya as His 'Wife' — From Being Her Handyman to Getting Sober
March 3 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Tom Holland and Zendaya have secretly married, according to their longtime stylist friend – capping a romance RadarOnline.com can reveal has unfolded largely out of public view and coincided with Holland's three-year sobriety journey and new non-alcoholic beer venture.
The 29-year-old Spider-Man actor and the Emmy-winning star of Euphoria, also 29, have not publicly confirmed their marital status, despite Zendaya being photographed wearing a gold band on her ring finger two weeks ago.
But on Sunday, March 1, during the Actor Awards, their absence became the evening's talking point when stylist Law Roach claimed the couple had already tied the knot. The pair, who met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, have built a life together in Richmond, south-west London, near where Holland grew up in Kingston upon Thames.
They have been engaged since early 2025, when Zendaya debuted a five-carat diamond ring at the Golden Globes.
Roach made the claim they had secretly gotten hitched when asked about plans for Zendaya's future wedding look. He said on camera: "The wedding already happened – y'all missed it. Sorry!"
Roach then added: "It's very true."
Tom Holland and Zendaya Felt 'Robbed of Our Privacy'
A source close to the couple said, "From the very beginning, they were clear that if they ever did this, it would be on their terms. No red carpets, no glossy magazine spreads – just something deeply personal that reflected who they are when the cameras are gone. For them, marriage was about making a promise in front of the people who truly matter, not creating a global media moment.
"They've experienced how quickly private milestones can be turned into public property. That loss of control has weighed on them before, so this time they were determined to protect the occasion. It wasn't about secrecy for drama's sake – it was about safeguarding something sacred."
The insider noted: "When they're in London, walking the dog, cooking at home or having dinner with parents and siblings, that's when you see the real them. "They're most content in ordinary settings, surrounded by family and a tight circle of friends. That grounded, home-centered life is what they value most, and their wedding reflected exactly that."
Holland previously spoke candidly about the strain of public scrutiny. He said: "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment shared with the entire world. I've always been adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy."
The actor added about the idea of speaking publicly about their relationship: "It's not a conversation I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say. This isn't my story. It's our story, and we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together."
Zendaya echoed that sentiment, saying: "The equal sentiment (which we share) is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred and special thing."
Low-Key London Life Far From the Red Carpet
Away from premieres, the couple has embraced a low-key routine – shopping locally, walking their miniature schnauzer Noon through Richmond Park, and visiting Hampton Court Palace. In 2023, Zendaya moved into Holland's $4million Richmond home.
Holland's personal life has also shifted in other ways. After attempting Dry January in 2022, he realized he had, in his words, a "bit of an issue" with alcohol.
He extended his abstinence beyond February and March, remaining sober through his 26th birthday in June 2022 and beyond.
In October 2024, he launched Bero Brewing, a premium non-alcoholic beer brand offering Kingston Golden Pils, Edge Hill Hazy IPA, and Noon Wheat. Holland said the decision followed difficulty socializing without alcohol and a desire for better options.
He has described sobriety as "the best thing I've ever done" and has said his alcohol-free beer business is booming.
What 'Sealed' It For Zendaya Revealed
A source familiar with the couple's relationship told us about why they have apparently tied the knot: "Tom has always shown his love through actions rather than grand gestures. He's the first to roll up his sleeves at home – whether that's fixing a cupboard, putting up shelving, or making something from scratch. He has talked in the past about how Zendaya loved how he built wardrobes for her and fitted them so they looked like part of the wall.
"That's genuinely how he operates. He likes being useful. It's his way of caring and is part of his love language.
"It's his caring nature, respect for her privacy when it comes to discussing their relationship, and his commitment to sobriety that have all combined to reel her in."
The insider noted, "Zendaya finds him incredibly grounding. In a world where everything can feel performative, having a partner who is happy doing DIY in sweatpants is refreshing. It created a sense of stability between them that goes far beyond red carpets."
Another source pointed to Holland's sobriety as a defining shift in their relationship. They added: "When Tom decided to stop drinking in 2022, it wasn't a PR move. He realized he was relying on alcohol socially and wanted to challenge himself. Sticking with it changed his confidence and clarity. Zendaya saw how committed he was to improving himself, and that deepened the trust between them.
"Launching Bero was an extension of that journey. He wanted an option that allowed him – and others – to be present in social spaces without compromising their wellbeing. That discipline and self-awareness played a big role in how their relationship matured. It showed he was thinking long-term, about health, about partnership, about the kind of husband he wanted to be."
Another friend of the pair said, "Tom's consistency won over Zendaya. Making a movie together might have sparked it, but building cupboards, staying sober, and choosing a quieter life in Richmond – that's what sealed it. Zendaya values authenticity, and that's exactly what he gives her."