EXCLUSIVE: Secrets to How Tom Holland Reeled in Zendaya as His 'Wife' — From Being Her Handyman to Getting Sober

The 29-year-old Spider-Man actor and the Emmy-winning star of Euphoria, also 29, have not publicly confirmed their marital status, despite Zendaya being photographed wearing a gold band on her ring finger two weeks ago.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have secretly married , according to their longtime stylist friend – capping a romance RadarOnline.com can reveal has unfolded largely out of public view and coincided with Holland's three-year sobriety journey and new non-alcoholic beer venture.

Roach made the claim they had secretly gotten hitched when asked about plans for Zendaya's future wedding look. He said on camera: "The wedding already happened – y'all missed it. Sorry!"

But on Sunday, March 1, during the Actor Awards, their absence became the evening's talking point when stylist Law Roach claimed the couple had already tied the knot. The pair, who met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, have built a life together in Richmond, south-west London, near where Holland grew up in Kingston upon Thames.

A source close to the couple said, "From the very beginning, they were clear that if they ever did this, it would be on their terms. No red carpets, no glossy magazine spreads – just something deeply personal that reflected who they are when the cameras are gone. For them, marriage was about making a promise in front of the people who truly matter, not creating a global media moment.

"They've experienced how quickly private milestones can be turned into public property. That loss of control has weighed on them before, so this time they were determined to protect the occasion. It wasn't about secrecy for drama's sake – it was about safeguarding something sacred."

The insider noted: "When they're in London, walking the dog, cooking at home or having dinner with parents and siblings, that's when you see the real them. "They're most content in ordinary settings, surrounded by family and a tight circle of friends. That grounded, home-centered life is what they value most, and their wedding reflected exactly that."

Holland previously spoke candidly about the strain of public scrutiny. He said: "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment shared with the entire world. I've always been adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy."

The actor added about the idea of speaking publicly about their relationship: "It's not a conversation I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say. This isn't my story. It's our story, and we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together."

Zendaya echoed that sentiment, saying: "The equal sentiment (which we share) is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred and special thing."