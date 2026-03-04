‘South Park' Writer Launches Website to Have Barron Trump Drafted to War Following Prez's Attack on Iran — He's 'More than Ready to Defend Country'

The intro to the sophomoric site about Barron reads, "America is strong because its leaders are strong. President Trump proves that every day. Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands. Service is honor. Strength is inherited," along with the possible misspelling, "Dog Bless Barron."

The page does not specifically mention the U.S. airstrikes on Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury that began over the weekend.

The website went on to mock other members of Donald Trump's family.

"This site is dedicated to honoring the strongest and bravest voices in war. When power is projected abroad, it is only right that strength exists at home. If you’re looking for proven genes, inherited courage, and unquestionable resolve, look no further than the Trump family. Leadership starts somewhere," the "About Us" section reads.