‘South Park' Writer Launches Website to Have Barron Trump Drafted to War Following Prez's Attack on Iran — He's 'More than Ready to Defend Country'
March 3 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
A former South Park writer has launched a website dedicated to shipping First Son Barron Trump off to fight in the military overseas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Toby Morton is behind the controversial attempt at humor, claiming about the 19-year-old NYU business school student, "Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands."
Barron Trump Has 'Inherited Courage'
The intro to the sophomoric site about Barron reads, "America is strong because its leaders are strong. President Trump proves that every day. Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands. Service is honor. Strength is inherited," along with the possible misspelling, "Dog Bless Barron."
The page does not specifically mention the U.S. airstrikes on Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury that began over the weekend.
The website went on to mock other members of Donald Trump's family.
"This site is dedicated to honoring the strongest and bravest voices in war. When power is projected abroad, it is only right that strength exists at home. If you’re looking for proven genes, inherited courage, and unquestionable resolve, look no further than the Trump family. Leadership starts somewhere," the "About Us" section reads.
'This Moment Is About Barron'
The site included several jabs attempting to be Trump family testimonials.
In one "written" by Donald Trump Jr., it reads, "This moment is really about Barron, okay? Always has been. He represents strength, courage, and service. I’ll be honoring that sacrifice in my own way, mainly by talking about it from a safe distance."
The testimonial from Eric Trump mocks his intellect, reading, "People always say I’m stupid, which is totally unfair, because I understand a lot about pancakes."
Barron Trump Is Toby Morton's Latest Target
Morton's Hollywood past is long behind him, credited only with voicing characters in five early-aughts South Park episodes, and he was a credited writer on Mad TV's 2006-2007 season.
Now, the self-described "Creator of anti-fascist websites" purchases domain names to create parody sites.
The Draft Barron Trump effort is the latest one behind Morton's previous website jabs at former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, and Elon Musk.
The account is a parody, as there is no active draft in the United States. Males still need to register for the Selective Service System between the ages of 18 and 25.
Toby Mortin Is Behind Trump Kennedy Center Domain Purchases
Morton is already a thorn in the president's side after buying up several domain names for the Trump Kennedy Center to prevent the tycoon from using them.
The former comedy writer bought the domains for "trumpkennedycenter.org" and "trumpkennedycenter.com" before Trump actually decided to name the Washington D.C. performing arts building after himself.
"I thought, Yep, that name’s going on the building," Morton said in a December 2025 interview after correctly predicting the president's habit of branding things would come to fruition when he started firing members of the Kennedy Center's board of directors.
He added, "The rest followed on schedule."
Morton promised the web domains would provide content to "absolutely reflect the absurdity of the moment. Lots of surprises. Some things are truly hard to parody, though."
After Trump filled the Kennedy Center's new board with his own appointees, they unsurprisingly voted in December 2025 to rename the building "The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."