EXCLUSIVE: Disturbing Bodycam Footage Reveals 'American Idol' Alum Sobbing and Throwing Up After Wife Was Killed in Alleged Staged Burglary — Days Before He Was Arrested for Murder

Caleb called his mother-in-law at one point during the clip to inform her that Ashley was "gone."

"She’s gone, someone broke in and shot her," he continued.

He also informed her that the cops were there, and they said "no one can come into the house," but allowed him to call her.

Caleb was also seen throwing up at some point after a phone call.

Later, the footage showed Caleb going outside to meet his mother-in-law.

After they embraced one another and were both seen crying, she said, "I don't understand."