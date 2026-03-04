Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > American Idol
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Disturbing Bodycam Footage Reveals 'American Idol' Alum Sobbing and Throwing Up After Wife Was Killed in Alleged Staged Burglary — Days Before He Was Arrested for Murder

Caleb Flynn was arrested for murdering his wife on February 19.
Source: Tipp City Police Department

Caleb Flynn was arrested for murdering his wife on February 19.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2026, Published 7:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Disturbing bodycam footage revealed American Idol alum Caleb Flynn sobbing in an alleged staged burglary days before he was arrested for murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In the clip, Caleb got emotional, breaking down in tears, as police were in his home after his wife was killed, asking one officer if she was "gone."

Article continues below advertisement

Disturbing Footage From Incident Released

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @RadarOnline/Instagram

Caleb Flynn asked where his wife was in bodycam footage the police department shared.

The footage, which was released by the Tipp City Police Department, featured a bodycam and a dash cam showing officers going to Caleb's house after he called 911 and reported Ashley was shot by a burglar.

Inside the house, police blurred the bodycam video, but outside, it was clear.

At one point in the video, Caleb kept asking over and over if his wife was "gone" and then continued to say, "Oh my God."

Article continues below advertisement

Chilling Call Captured On Camera

Photo of Ashley and Caleb Flynn
Source: Ashley Flynn/Facebook

Caleb Flynn told his mother-in-law someone had broken in and 'shot' his wife.

Caleb called his mother-in-law at one point during the clip to inform her that Ashley was "gone."

"She’s gone, someone broke in and shot her," he continued.

He also informed her that the cops were there, and they said "no one can come into the house," but allowed him to call her.

Caleb was also seen throwing up at some point after a phone call.

Later, the footage showed Caleb going outside to meet his mother-in-law.

After they embraced one another and were both seen crying, she said, "I don't understand."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Caleb Flynn Say About His Kids?

Photo of Caleb Flynn
Source: Tipp City Police Department

Caleb Flynn threw up after his wife was dead in bodycam footage police released.

Caleb then informed his mother-in-law that his daughters "don't know" what happened to Ashley as they were sleeping.

"I don't know what to do," he told his mother-in-law, who agreed with him, noting she was unsure of what to do either.

The cops did end up going to check on their daughters and waking them up.

In other parts of the video, officers asked Caleb if he had any guns in the house, and he admitted to owning a pellet gun and a shotgun.

An officer was heard instructing another officer to stay with Caleb at all times, as they were seemingly suspicious of him from the jump.

In other pieces of footage released, Caleb was seen getting handcuffed when he was arrested days later,

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Harry Styles

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Grosses Out Fans With VERY Disgusting Conversation About His Pee Habits

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Real Reason Lewis Hamilton is 'Revving Up for a Family' With 'New Love' Kim Kardashian

Caleb Flynn's Arrest

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Caleb Flynn
Source: Tipp City Police Department

Caleb Flynn and his mother-in-law embraced and cried when she arrived at his home.

Caleb was arrested on February 19 and charged with murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence for allegedly staging a crime scene to make it look like a burglary had occurred. He pleaded not guilty at a hearing the next day.

His attorney, L. Patrick Mulligan, told US Weekly in a statement he "looks forward to defending this case."

"We are both disappointed and concerned about the short timeline and seeming rush to judgment in this case," he continued. "When the government runs out of leads or can’t develop leads and looks at a surviving spouse in cases such as these, the chance of a wrongful conviction increases."

Caleb is next due in court on March 26 for a preliminary hearing. He remains in jail on a $2million bond.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.