EXCLUSIVE: Disturbing Bodycam Footage Reveals 'American Idol' Alum Sobbing and Throwing Up After Wife Was Killed in Alleged Staged Burglary — Days Before He Was Arrested for Murder
March 3 2026, Published 7:21 p.m. ET
Disturbing bodycam footage revealed American Idol alum Caleb Flynn sobbing in an alleged staged burglary days before he was arrested for murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In the clip, Caleb got emotional, breaking down in tears, as police were in his home after his wife was killed, asking one officer if she was "gone."
Disturbing Footage From Incident Released
The footage, which was released by the Tipp City Police Department, featured a bodycam and a dash cam showing officers going to Caleb's house after he called 911 and reported Ashley was shot by a burglar.
Inside the house, police blurred the bodycam video, but outside, it was clear.
At one point in the video, Caleb kept asking over and over if his wife was "gone" and then continued to say, "Oh my God."
Chilling Call Captured On Camera
Caleb called his mother-in-law at one point during the clip to inform her that Ashley was "gone."
"She’s gone, someone broke in and shot her," he continued.
He also informed her that the cops were there, and they said "no one can come into the house," but allowed him to call her.
Caleb was also seen throwing up at some point after a phone call.
Later, the footage showed Caleb going outside to meet his mother-in-law.
After they embraced one another and were both seen crying, she said, "I don't understand."
What Did Caleb Flynn Say About His Kids?
Caleb then informed his mother-in-law that his daughters "don't know" what happened to Ashley as they were sleeping.
"I don't know what to do," he told his mother-in-law, who agreed with him, noting she was unsure of what to do either.
The cops did end up going to check on their daughters and waking them up.
In other parts of the video, officers asked Caleb if he had any guns in the house, and he admitted to owning a pellet gun and a shotgun.
An officer was heard instructing another officer to stay with Caleb at all times, as they were seemingly suspicious of him from the jump.
In other pieces of footage released, Caleb was seen getting handcuffed when he was arrested days later,
Caleb Flynn's Arrest
Caleb was arrested on February 19 and charged with murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence for allegedly staging a crime scene to make it look like a burglary had occurred. He pleaded not guilty at a hearing the next day.
His attorney, L. Patrick Mulligan, told US Weekly in a statement he "looks forward to defending this case."
"We are both disappointed and concerned about the short timeline and seeming rush to judgment in this case," he continued. "When the government runs out of leads or can’t develop leads and looks at a surviving spouse in cases such as these, the chance of a wrongful conviction increases."
Caleb is next due in court on March 26 for a preliminary hearing. He remains in jail on a $2million bond.